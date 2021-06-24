Marvel Studios announces a new trailer for Shang-Chi for tonight

The actor Simu Liu advanced a few hours ago that soon we would have a new promo of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and now it becomes official. Marvel Studios confirms that tonight, during the NBA countdown, a promo for the film will be released. The announcement is made along with a short 15-second teaser, which includes quite new material, including seeing the Mandarin with the Ten Rings (in the form of a bracelet) in action.

Tonight! Don’t miss the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during NBA Countdown on @ESPN. Experience it in theaters September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/OORiEUBGUz – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2021