Marvel Studios announces a new trailer for Shang-Chi for tonight

Image from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

The actor Simu Liu advanced a few hours ago that soon we would have a new promo of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and now it becomes official. Marvel Studios confirms that tonight, during the NBA countdown, a promo for the film will be released. The announcement is made along with a short 15-second teaser, which includes quite new material, including seeing the Mandarin with the Ten Rings (in the form of a bracelet) in action.

