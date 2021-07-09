Marvel Studios and Warner Bros will not be at the next Comic Con – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

For the second consecutive year, Comic Con At Home will not have among its panels any of the expected content from Marvel Studios or Warner Bros (via). This means that the world of superheroes in the cinema will definitely be conspicuous by its absence throughout the many virtual panels, or in the virtual H Room, which with so much tradition year after year revealed exclusives of such powerful films as Avengers or La League of Justice.

There are many factors that could be causing two of the industry giants to decide not to attend the party. First of all, Warner has the famous DC Fandome, a virtual event that last year was carried out with great success and audience and where some of the most important films that will come in the future were presented, such as the first trailer for The Batman, Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. This year’s DC Fandom is already scheduled for next October.

Secondly, Disney and Marvel also found success by holding their own presentation party called D23, which is not held year after year, but which has proven to be efficient when Mickey Mouse needs to publicize his productions. There will not be a year, but Disney already has a new D23 scheduled for 2022 and presumably it will not be a virtual event, but a great face-to-face party.

The fact that Warner Bros and Marvel Studios are not attending Comic Con certainly represents a blow to the San Diego convention in a way. However, year after year film and television productions are abundant and they always need the protective wing of some kind of event where they have a certain closeness with the audiences.

The last hope of seeing something akin to superhero movies at Comic Con, however, lies with Sony Pictures and its extended universe of characters from the Spider-Man world. To tell the truth, Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films by comic book fans. In a way, this film also belongs to Disney, but it would be worth considering as a possibility.

In any case, the second installment of Venom and the long-delayed Morbius with Jared Leto, may have a special appearance in the virtual rooms of Comic Con, so as not to let the superheroic spirit that has characterized the event so much for many years to die. .

After the San Diego Comic Con takes place in its virtual format during the last days of this month of July, a second convention is planned for the Thanksgiving dates, which will be face-to-face. Perhaps both Warner and Marvel are saving the heavy machinery of their productions that event. Without a doubt, a Room H full of people with a lot of energy, can define the buzz of any project.

