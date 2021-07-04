Marvel Studios and DC Comics have many actors in common

DC Comics Movies Marvel Movies Share

There are more and more movies and series from Marvel Studios so it is normal that they use actors from other franchises for important roles.

Director James Gunn, is usually quite sincere when talking on social networks about the things that happen at the managerial level in Hollywood. When asked by a fan about a report that revealed that actors are not allowed to act in the movies of Dc comics Y Marvel studios at the same time, the director flatly denied it.

It all started when James Gunn promoted The Suicide Squad with a picture of David dastmalchian as his supervillain Polka-dot Man. This prompted a Twitter user to comment that the actor has been in both movies of Ant-Man from Marvel studios What KurtTherefore, it seems that there is no problem that the actors are jumping from one Cinematic Universe to another.

List of actors who have been in the two franchises.

The movies of Dc comics Y Marvel studios they have had more actors in common than it seems.

David dastmalchian: Kurt in Ant-Man and Polka-dot Man in Suicide Squad.

Sylvester Stallone: Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy and King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

Michael rooker: Savant in The Suicide Squad and Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sean Gunn: Weasel in The Suicide Squad and Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Idris Elba: Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad and Heimdall in Thor.

Michael Keaton: Batman and the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Mikaela Hoover: Camila in The Suicide Squad and a Nova Corp. in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Zachary levi: Shazam! and Fandral in Thor.

Nathan fillion: TDK in The Suicide Squad and a blue guy in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Laurence fishburne: Perry White in Man of Steel and Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: Killer Croc Suicide Squad and Algrim / Kurse in Thor: The Dark World.

Florence Kasumba: Senator Acantha in Wonder Woman and Ayo in Black Panther.

Djimon hounsou: Wizard in Shazam! and Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stephen Blackehart: Briscoe in The Suicide Squad and Brahl in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ryan reynolds: Green Lantern and Deadpool.

If you know any more that should be on the list, you can leave it in the comments.

