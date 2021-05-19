Marvel Studios admits the mistake with one of its characters

Share

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has always distinguished itself by being right when hiring interpreters for its characters, but in one they were wrong.

Marvel studios tried to do something different with the character of The old man in the movie Doctor Strange (2016). That is why they chose Tilda swinton and there was criticism at the time, but Kevin Feige He has now addressed the controversy by admitting that they made a mistake with the character in that direction.

“We thought we were being so smart and so cutting edge.” Said Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios. “We are not going to do the cliché of the Asian, old and wise. But it was a wake-up call to say: Well wait a minute… Is there any other way to solve it? Any other way not to fall into the cliché and cast an Asian actor? And the answer to that, of course, is yes. “

What’s more Kevin Feige explained that the movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is key to the future of Marvel studios.

“Once we finished what we now call The Infinity Saga, we rolled up our sleeves and said: Ok… what’s next? What are we going to start next? The next kind of evolution for UCM after our first great saga, and that’s why Shang-Chi was at the top of that list. “

Now they will fix another character.

You may choose Tilda swinton What The old man it was not a great success, but what they did with The Mandarin on iron Man 3 (2013). Good thing now Marvel studios will use the film Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings to fix it and the real Mandarin will be Wenwu, played by actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung.

Are you looking forward to seeing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it premieres on September 3? While we wait we can see all the movies of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Share