Marvel shows Captain America’s armor designed by Iron Man

It is really shocking to be able to see Captain America in Marvel with armor that has been designed and manufactured by Iron Man.

Attention SPOILERS of the Marvel comic Avengers: Tech-On Avengers # 1. In this new story, Captain America receives a spectacular armor from Hombre de Hierro. Since in the series of Jim Sub Y Jeff “Chamba” Cruz, we can check how the Avengers lose their powers against the villain Red Skull after a fight against Thanos. To keep fighting the greatest threats in the universe, Tony Stark Each of the heroes will build custom outfits tailored to their specific abilities.

Marvel comics released the cover of Avengers: Tech-On Avengers # 2 from Jim Sub Y Jeff “Chamba” Cruz this week. The comic will feature the Avengers facing off against a Venom “Oversized, supercharged and out of control” in Yokohama, Japan. Iron Man will be forced to use his untested “Do Hatsu” upgrade to stop the threat before it cannot be contained. On a new cover by Eiichi Shimizu, Captain America’s new armored suit is shown.

It is certainly spectacular armor.

The new Captain America costume maintains some of the elements of his original appearance, including the “A” on his helmet, the star logo on his chest, as well as a combination of red and blue that the hero often wears. But the most curious thing is that it has great firepower, since it seems to have some kind of weapon in its arm. The Captain America logo on his chest also looks like it could be detached to become a shield in battle.

Generally in the stories of Marvel, Captain America tends to stay away from technology, but is now on the verge of becoming one of the most advanced heroes thanks to the new Iron Man armor. Time will tell if he will fully embrace his new equipment, although it is possible that Captain America have no choice if you lose your strength.

The Marvel comic Avengers: Tech-On Avengers # 2 It will be published later this year.

