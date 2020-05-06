The future of Marvel Cinematic Universe It will be very different from your past. Marvel Studios has made the decision to diversify its universe to have more different content. This implies that, in addition to the marvel movies that we will see released in cinemas, the studio prepares numerous television series destined to be released in Disney plus, the Casa del Ratón streaming platform. Thus, series such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision or She-Hulk will reach the Disney + catalog.

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has changed the plans of Marvel Studios in relation to the production of its films and series. Although the launch of Falcon and Winter Soldier still scheduled for August, many other productions have been interrupted by this crisis.

Luckily, the writers of She-Hulk They have been able to work remotely without problems to finish the scripts of the Marvel series for Disney Plus. In fact, as reported Dana Schwartz, one of the writers, the She-Hulk scripts are now finalized and ready to be recorded.

We know that the initial plans of Marvel studios were to start filming the she-hulk series this summer. However, it is quite likely that the schedule has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, having the scripts finished means that they can start production as soon as they can, without having to wait for the writers to finish the story. On the other hand, we still do not know anything about the cast of the series, not even the actress who will play Jennifer Walters.

The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up !!!! – Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

Do you want to know details about the She-Hulk series? What do you hope the Marvel series for Disney Plus can tell us?

