Marvel Saga comic review. The Amazing Spiderman 50

The scriptwriter Dan Slott is well known by fans of our favorite arachnid, Peter Parker, either as a person who brought freshness to the character or as a person who did not know how to take advantage of the character, a thousand and one diverse opinions and all of them repeatable . In this case, Slott turns the screw once again by posing the following question: What would Peter’s life be like with Mary Jane and their daughter in common, Annie? in this volume we find the answer.

By way of synopsis, (without enter the field of spoilers) We are in Battle World, a planet formed by fragments of other worlds and in one of them we find a Peter parker happily married with Mj and living with his daughter, which is still small. Superheroes are disappearing and Spiderman must deal with enemies other than his own, as the absence of superheroes is increasingly notorious. One night, The Avengers they request the help of Spiderman to try to contain a prison break, while simultaneously Mary Jane and her daughter They are being attacked in their own home, in this situation Peter will make a decision that will change the course of history.

Highlight which is a miniseries framed within the Secret Wars event. A full bow volume with classic tints, no need to read other comics. There never was here Mephistazo and Slott in these episodes makes a magnificent essay of how Parker’s life would have been without the modifications that he has today added to his iconography. Have a magnificent rhythm, which takes us from beginning to end in the story, empathizing in an outstanding way with a Parker father, in the event that the reader is “dad” he will understand that variation in the moral code of our protagonist.

At the level of characters, special mention to the whole Parker family in general, we start with Mary jane, in the role of mother courage, who does what is necessary to keep her daughter safe in a world where superheroes are not going through their best hours. Peter it evolves from the superhero who has us accustomed to being a hottie from head to toe modifying his motto “great power comes with great responsibility” for a “great power comes with great responsibility even greater.” Annie, the Parker daughter, begins the miniseries as a baby and we witness her evolution into a big fan of her father, willing to use her powers to help her father. We can not forget the villain created by Slott for the miniseries: The Regent, a representation of human greed in all its splendor, because because of this, we can notice great absences (no we came in spoilers.)

To the pencils we have a Adam Kubert very comfortable drawing classic Spiderman villains, great facial gestures and sublime heroic poses, some that Peter Parker is not used to. On the other hand, the author proposes a Spiderman devoid of arachnid movements, to make him very static. Disregarding this exception, the drawing is of high quality. Must highlight an important detail that is sometimes not contemplated in comics and is the pass of the timeIn chapter one we appear in the current era, we can recognize known buildings in New York, but when we go to chapter two, the screenwriter invites us to take a leap in time where we not only see Peter’s daughter, Annie, more grown but we also see flying cars and futuristic elements wrapped in a city of current dyes, giving the story a futuristic touch to the more traditional Spiderman, something that until now we had only seen with the spiderman of the year 2099

As a classic Spiderman reader, it is a very cool miniseries, which lends itself to reading very easily, with a curious plot, where Dan Slott proposes a return to the classic Spiderman with the precious novelty of being a father in a complicated world. The family as the central axis of the story, a point not seen until now for Spiderman, a hero who conveys a familiar air, from the moment of its creation, always linked to his closest family, before his Aunt May and now acting as head of the family with a daughter who has the same powers and his lifelong love. A highly recommended volume for wall-climbing fans who are more classic or looking for a new approach to the character.

You can purchase “Marvel Saga. The Amazing Spiderman 50 ”here.