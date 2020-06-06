The History of the Marvel Universe ends, the mini series of six numbers that has been narrating the events that happened in the Marvel Universe since its creation until today, including future acquaintances. Panini Comics brings us closer to the outcome of this “encyclopedia” of knowledge.

A long road that under the auspices of Mark Waid and Javier Rodriguez has seemed quite short and enjoyable. Packed with well-known references and others even forgotten. In just six installments of twenty-four pages we have seen how the eighty years that have passed since the launch of the Marvel Comics 1000 have been compiled to have a global idea of ​​what The House of Ideas represents. Much to know that it has helped to create an advanced concept of what has happened in so many decades of comics aimed at creating an interconnected Universe at surprising levels.

This latest installment of History of the Marvel Universe It has led us through all the most recent sagas we have been able to read. From Infinity to the most recent Kingdom War, events as outstanding as Original sin, the Secret wars most recent, X-Patrol vs Inhumans or Secret Empire, until reaching the current situation of the mutants in Dynasty of X and with The Avengers living in a Celestial as a headquarters. A very convulsive stage for the publishing house that saw its Ultimate line disappear but with its most interesting remains integrated into the traditional Marvel Universe.

It is surprising to see that Mark Waid has not taken the opportunity to put his participation in two short stories of The Most Powerful Heroes on Earth, Both Without Surrender and neither way back are reflected in this History of the Marvel Universe, despite having recovered with them part of the spirit of The Avengers more classic and longed for by many fans. Undoubtedly, not giving self-flattering is also remarkable, but the second one also gave us Conan’s presence in the current Marvel Universe, to which no reference is made and it is quite curious given the weight of the character with his recent return to the editorial.

Javier Rodriguez’s drawing continues to leave us tremendous pearls with great representations of the Black Order of Thanos, of Doctor Death during the Secret Wars or of Charles Xavier in his new appearance with the Brain helmet. The narrative ends with a double page where we can observe, astonished, the presence of practically all of Marvel’s heroes with relevance throughout his legacy. As a trivial we recreate ourselves in naming each one of those figures that so many and so many pages have filled, past, present and future.

History of the Marvel Universe It has transported us through an update of the canon of The House of Ideas, starting from a new armed conflict that renews the origins of superheroes without having to retract our memory until the Vietnam War, respecting the events of the Second World War to bring Captain America to this day, only taking him off the ice just ten years ago, instead of the 1960s. It has been worth going down this path and glimpse part of what awaits us. Galactus, Alpha and Omega of the universe, yield the baton to Franklin Richards so that the story continues much further.

Title: : History of the Marvel Universe No. 6

URL: Panini Comics

Author : Mark Waid

Publication date : 2020-06-04

Illustrator: Javier Rodríguez

ISBN: 977000157800600006

Number of pages : 48

Description: From the stories you are reading today to the end of the Marvel Universe! It is the conclusion of the greatest epic ever told, but also a glimpse into the future that awaits the years to come. And you can believe us: nobody gets out of here alive.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)