It is not usual to see this type of editions in our parts that extol the figure of graphic artists from comics, although lately we have been able to count on various examples. Now Panini Comics brings us this Artist Edition of Dynasty of X to enjoy it in a big way.

Do you know Pepe Larraz? Have you had the opportunity to see him draw in a Comic Fair, behind the stand of one of the stores? In my particular case, I can answer yes to both questions, despite not having any of his sketches, although I do have some comics signed and dedicated by this artist. Pepe (Madrid, January 23, 1981) is a close author, of whom he quickly extends his hand to greet, of whom he converses with the amateur while his brush traces shadows here and there on a blank A4. If you watch him closely, from closer or further away, you are not able to discern which character he is portraying. Suddenly he begins to delineate certain strokes and in a moment Thanos or Hulk appears. In that instant you realize the category it has and like a few blots they were already an impressive drawing in his mind before reaching the rest. Pepe is an artist, but not just anyone, an ARTIST with capital letters who is also down to earth.

Larraz has spent many years rubbing shoulders with the best we can see of the current Marvel, since 2010 no less, ten years of the most fruitful. He has collaborated with Gerry Duggan in Impossible Avengers, with Matt Fraction in Thor, with Jason Aaron in Wolverine and The Patrol-X, Mark Waid in Avengers: No Surrender or with Ed Brisson in eXtermination, among his multiple works. Many of us discovered him as a result of his work in Kanan, the last Padawan, but he had already left his mark here or there for some time. She was one of the publisher’s Young Guns during 2018, although of course she could already be considered a star at the time, a category that has only confirmed with her participation in the Dynasty of X series, the restart of mutant series being carried out by Jonathan Hickman.

The edition that we have in the hands of this number one of Dynasty of X has been published in A3 format, the original in which the cartoonists capture their pencils. In addition, the House of X # 1 edition is in rigorous black and white, to appreciate both the pencils and the inks that Pepe applies. A work that can only be classified as extraordinary, with a fabulous level of detail. It is almost hypnotic to lose yourself in the vegetation of Krakoa, in the contrapost of the figure of Jean Gray or in the shadows that the helmet casts on Magneto’s eyes. The faces that Larraz draws express doubt and mistrust in humans, excessive joy in mutants. A new era opens with this comic, which has undoubtedly restored greatness to mutants who had been relegated for many years by the film presence of The Mighty Avengers.

The large-format volume that houses this superb tribute to the work of Pepe Larraz in Dynasty of X, is completed with some extras such as a brief interview with the author that helps to get to know him a little more and some pages from the original script by Jonathan Hickman with the than to compare the final result of the work. We can discuss for hours about the need for these types of editions, about the price they get for the content they have (19 euros for 64 large format pages and hardcover) or about the way to square it on our shelf. What is undeniable is that its limited and numbered edition of 1,500 units is a claim for those collectors who want to have a piece of art to boast about and if in the future they have a sketch of Pepe or at least his signature … better than best.

X Dynasty 1. Artist Edition (Marvel Limited Edition)

Title: : X Dynasty 1. Artist Edition (Marvel Limited Edition)

URL: Milcomics

Author : Jonathan Hickman

Illustrator: Pepe Larraz

ISBN: 9788416986781

Number of pages : 64

Description: Special edition of the beginning of the mutant revolution by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz. Take a close look at the creative process of the comic that has forever changed the history of The Patrol-X, with the large-scale originals of the work and exclusive statements by the authors.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

