MARVEL Review. Ant Man: Hive World

He is not characterized, Scott Lang aka Ant Man, for being a prominent member of the superhero community. He does not finish finding his place and although he goes out of his way for his broken family, he does not end up achieving his vital goals. Panini Comics brings us a new miniseries of the character with his daughter Cassie, Aguijón.

Long-distance readers have a hard time accepting that this Scott Lang is the same one they met in the late 1970s. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought us an Ant-Man with a lot of comedic visions who now finds his reflection in comics, but He has partly lost his career as a member of The Avengers (until his death in Avengers Disassembled) or the long stage in which he aspired to be a full member of The Fantastic Four, after the alleged death of Reed Richards at the hands of the Doctor Death in the great journey of Tom DeFalco and Paul Ryan. Later he even led the Future Foundation, but nowadays he seems like a gagged character, looked at by a one-eyed man. Every time he leaves the anthill he is crossed by a black cat

The anthill

Because Scott Lang now lives in an anthill. His financial situation is not the best, but having a daughter has led him to move to sunny Florida, shrink his few belongings with the Pym Particles and become the terror of IMA in the Everglades. His character has established himself in constant scorn and has left behind the importance of his scientific work to embrace the easy joke. The weight of Paul Rudd’s performances is a drag on the former Scott Lang or a breath of fresh air if you prefer this approach to the character. There is no doubt that the pages of this volume, soft cover, offer us an interesting proposal on the interaction between Ant Man and the rest of the insects.

This detail could open a range of options for the future, since not only the ants speak to Lang through his cybernetic helmet, which history poses as the Hive World. Zeb Wells picks up a good part of Marvel’s legacy to show us the rivals that Ant Man, along with his partner Stinger, face in this five-issue miniseries. We have the evolution of the Entomologist to Macrothrax or the return of the Swarm, everything closely linked to the bug environment, characteristic of our hero or one of the special guests, Spiderman. Wells uses humor constantly, to the point of sometimes ridiculing the main character. Seeing Lang as a punching bag can be less hurtful.

Dylan Burnett’s drawing

Dylan Burnett’s line is dangerously close to a cartoon style, which completes the ensemble of a product that seems intended for exclusively adolescent consumption. We hardly have any depth or pretension to give this comic relevance in the character’s saga. It seems that they only want to take advantage of the pull of the Ant Man in the movies, to maintain their presence in the future of the UCM. What is very remarkable is the drawing of insects, both ants and wasps, bees or beetles. Despite the lightness of other details or the drawing of large eyes to express some feeling, the bugs reflected in the comic are quite successful in their physiology.

Therefore we have an easy-to-read tome, which seeks purely to entertain without looking beyond the film version. Fast consumption and something else that will disappoint those who long for the character of the classic comics but will enjoy the little ones in the house and those who do not mind seeing Paul Rudd reflected but with blond hair. Totally expendable.

Qualification: : Ant Man: Hive World

Author : Zeb Wells, Dylan Burnett

ISBN: 9788413347820

Number of pages : 112

Description : Scott Lang is back and doing better than ever! Well at least that’s what he says. If you ask her daughter Cassie, the answer may be different. Desperate to make a good impression on her, Scott has a new job. What he does not expect is to find a conspiracy that will shake the world order!

Jesus Salvador Gomez

