HYDRA is one of the most dangerous secret societies in the Marvel Universe, but they get their recruits from unexpected places.

Surprisingly, the Nazi origins of HYDRA became quite controversial in 2016. Nick Spencer transformed Steve Rogers in an agent of this evil organization, finally revealing that his life and ideology had been rewritten by the cosmic cube. However, the magnitude of the reaction took Marvel by surprise, because they had somehow forgotten that HYDRA was linked to Nazism. They desperately fought the idea of ​​Captain HYDRA being a Nazi, but were unable to win that battle.

But where does a neo-Nazi organization like HYDRA find new recruits? The Secret Warriors series, by Marvel legend Jonathan Hickman, gave a surprising answer to that question, in a key scene in which the Baron Von Strucker received a report.

This is how the organization recruits.

This may not be HYDRA’s normal modus operandi for picking up new agents, but at the time they had suffered a heavy blow as a result of the Marvel event of the Secret Invasion of the Skrulls. Baron Strucker felt he had no choice but to burn his foundations killing everyone, to rebuild HYDRA. Therefore, it appears to have focused on a strategy that involves recruiting college students. So it’s fun to imagine HYDRA exploring the campuses, looking for possible recruits. Presumably they carried out a complete evaluation, analyzing everything from the expected grades to participation in various student societies. As fun as the strategy can be, it was apparently a great success. In three months HYDRA formed a combat force of about 6,220. Without a doubt, it has now become the norm.

It is interesting to note that HYDRA believes that its indoctrination techniques are particularly effective against the people they describe as people with a “good-doing mentality”. The implication is that it is very easy to distort people who are sure of their cause and have the best intentions. Something that the great villains of Marvel know how to exploit very well.

