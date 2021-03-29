Marvel reveals the true purpose of superheroes

A group of Marvel characters meet and discuss the true purpose of being a superhero and come to some very interesting conclusions.

Attention SPOILERS from marvel comics Iron Man # 7 by Christopher Cantwell, CAFU, Frank D’Armata and Joe Caramagna. In this history, Hombre de Hierro has assembled a group of heroes to fight Korvac. Some of them have time to reflect and come to conclusions about the world around them.

Everything starts when Frog-man, started a conversation about how to figure out a perfect team name for them. Scarlet spider mentioned that they are not a team and are just employees of Tony Stark. Nevertheless, Frog-man He is not held back by that answer, and after “Star Warriors”, he offers the name “God Fighters” as they were fighting a supervillain who he believes to be a god. Misty knight pointed out that no one knows what “god” means anymore, throwing up names like Jehovah, Yahweh, Allah, Buddha and even Thanos. After what Gargoyle mention that Buddha was a man, Scarlet spider points out that Thanos is a Titan.

In it Marvel Universe, the word god is used a lot. Since in cases like Thanos and Korvac, the word refers to powerful beings who consider themselves gods but have no right to refer to themselves as such. In cases like Thor, Odin, Zeus or Hercules, everything is very questionable. Misty knight she was confused, wondering if a god could be an android like Korvac, a celestial or a guy with a glove with gems. Scarlet spider tried to philosophize the whole idea of ​​a god, saying something or someone holds them all together, which Frog-man thought it was funny coming from a clone.

Finally, Gargoyle reveals the true purpose of superheroes.

Being the most intelligent being of the ship in which they travel, reveals that “god” is the word for balance in the Marvel Universe and something always threatens to tip the balance. That’s why superheroes exist. They are there to rebalance the balance and they are dedicated to that balance. A superhero’s job is to treat the universe with reverence and fix things that go wrong.

This is seen in many situations in the stories of Marvel. In the comics of Hombre de Hierro, these four heroes have to face a divine villain as is Korvac and thus rebalance the universe once more. In Infinity war, the job of Earth’s mightiest heroes was to stop the use of the Universe Gauntlet, either by Thanos or Magus, and rebalancing the scales so that the world could continue to move into the future. Another example is King in black, where Knull the god of symbiotes threatens Earth and the heroes gather once more to rebalance the scales, eliminate the would-be conqueror, and restore the world to its original course. Heroes exist to fix the world and prevent those who claim to be gods from reshaping it in their image and likeness.

So the Marvel Universe it is always a loop where the heroes must do what they do best to leave everything as it was.