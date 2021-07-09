Marvel reveals new Venom series

Share

A new era is introduced for the sinister symbiote in Venom # 1. It will debut after the big screen premiere of Venom: There Will Be Carnage.

Screenwriter Donny Gates and cartoonist Ryan Stegman say goodbye to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom # 200. Fans wonder what will happen to the Marvel symbiote. Marvel comics has revealed the next chapter in its story, which will consist of a monthly series. It will officially premiere in November 2021. The series has a full creative team. Formed by the coguinositas Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk), Ram V (Swamp Thing) and the artist Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates). The team also has inker Andrew Currie and colorist Alex Sinclair.

“When my editors at Marvel contacted to take over Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was unprepared for the creative excitement that has existed since then, Ram V said. The story is going to expand and push the narrative and popular knowledge of the symbiote. into something even more unexpected and fantastic. Also, it’s exciting to have had contact and reaction with a writer like Al and an artist like Bryan’s caliber. Fans and new readers, put your seatbelts on, you haven’t seen anything yet. ”

Fans can get their first look at what’s in store in the Free Comic Book Day title. Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man / Venom (2021) # 1, available in stores August 14. Stay tuned for more information and don’t miss the next Venom era this November.

The date of Venom: There will be Carnage is scheduled for October 8, 2021. Do you want to see it? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Share