Marvel remembers Episode 4 of Falcon & Winter Soldier with two videos

In a matter of hours the fifth episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, of which in recent days many things have been progressing, consequently generating a lot of emotion from the fans. In line with this, and in order to prepare for the next episode, Marvel has released a couple of videos, all with material already seen from the series. Specifically, from episode 4 entitled “The world is watching us”, last Friday.

One of the main elements of that episode, in addition to its end, was the appearance of the Dora Milaje, who traveled from Wakanda in search of Zemo, to claim revenge for their actions. Marvel has dedicated a behind the scenes featurette of the series in which Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Sklogland, Florence Kasumba and Wyatt Russell share their impressions on the interpretation of the warriors in action.

Linked to this, on Twitter, Marvel has shared another short video. It’s about a short summary of a matter of half a minute with whom they want to revive the most shocking moments of episode four, in preparation for the episode in a few hours. Curiously, they try to summarize those most shocking moments, and allude to them with different scenes, but they leave out the most shocking ones, thus playing with a double idea of ​​remembering spoilers but without actually showing them directly.

Featurette Dora Milaje

Resume