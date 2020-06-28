Marvel receives criticism for lack of racial diversity in its films | Instagram

Actor Anthony Mackie known for playing Falcon, critical strongly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the lack of racial diversity in his films from the beginning.

In recent weeks the topic of racism and representation in Hollywood has been the focus of attention from many people on social networks, and today more than ever several artists have decided to show their disagreement with it.

Until very recently Marvel began to have actors of color in his films to play certain characters, including The Falcon, Black Panther and Valkyrie, however this made it appear that there are quite a few lack of racial diversity in the company.

That is why little by little Marvel Studios is trying to do efforts to make up for that mistake that apparently he had not seen, this with productions like « The Eternals » or « Sang-Chi ».

But this is not enough for actor Anthony Mackie, who points out that there is still a long way to go.

Anthony Mackie will appear on the small screen in the Disney series + « Falcon and the Winter Soldier« and has released a couple of comments and criticism about it during an « Actors on Actors » of Variety magazine in which he has participated with Daveed Diggs.

The actor verbalized his discontent and disagreement before the indisputable predominance of white people in all the films he has worked on.

I was really upset that I made seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every specialist, every production designer, every production assistant, every single person was white. «

Anthony also touched on a topic that had already come out on social networks regarding the implicit racism in the fact that a production like « Black panther« Had behind a equipment made up of the majority of black people.

When you do ‘Black Panther’, you have a black director, black producer, black costume designer, black action choreographer. That is more racist than anything. Because if you only hire black people for the black movie, are you suggesting that they aren’t good enough when you have a mostly white cast? «

Undoubtedly this that the actor pronounced leaves much to reflect because it indicated that you must hire the best for the job and not because of the color of his skin.