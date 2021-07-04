Marvel producer still upset by a line from Iron man 2

A Marvel producer confesses that she is still upset by Tony Stark’s phrase about Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2

It’s been over 11 years since the release of Iron Man 2, which means that same amount of time has passed since Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

Although she would soon become known for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson was initially introduced when she became Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) personal assistant at the MCU under an alias, Natalie Rushman, oddly enough. That name exists and is from an American actress who has lent her voice in several DC comics superhero films such as Green lantern or Batman of the future, we have also seen her in Fast and Furious 2 or Epic Movie doing herself.

Producer annoyed by a line from Tony Stark

Scarlett Johansson in her first MCU scene as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of production at Marvel Studios and co-producer of Iron Man 2 and Black Widow, has confessed that she is still upset for a moment at that presentation of the character, since she did not like that Tony Stark told Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow ): “I want one,” referring to Rushman / Romanoff after seeing his modeling photos and watching him take down Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) in a boxing ring.

“It bothered me then and it bothers me now… I remember thinking, ‘She’s not a thing.’ But how timely: the world sees a sexy woman and thinks that because she is beautiful, that is all she has to give, “Alonso told TIME.

Early in the scene, Potts, after being asked by Stark who Romanoff was, says that she is “potentially a very expensive sexual harassment lawsuit.” Stark insisted that Romanoff was the perfect personal assistant to replace Potts, with whom Stark became romantically involved despite not having reviewed his grades at the time of the deposition. Potts and Stark joked about hiring Romanoff, hinting that her attractiveness was the main factor as to why Stark wanted to hire her.

While Johansson certainly came out with a strong focus on sex appeal, he quickly became a very important asset of the MCU. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will open in theaters and on Disney + on July 9.