Marvel president does not confirm link between Loki and Doctor Strange 2

Entertainment Weekly has published a new special dedicated to the series “Loki”. Not only do we have that entertaining tour that Tom Hiddleston has done through his previous work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we talk about new statements from those involved, specifically the words of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

In that article, what we will see in the series is broadly advanced. In general, all comments that we knew, but we can find some quite interesting statements that perhaps have some double meaning.

From the hand of screenwriter Michael Waldron, we know that throughout the 6 episodes of the series we are going to see Loki embark on a science fiction adventure with which they advance, intends to get to the bottom of who Loki really is.

I wanted to explore somewhat more complex character issues, ”says Waldron. It’s not just about good versus bad. Is there anyone totally good? Is there someone totally bad? What makes a hero a hero? And a villain, a villain?

In the middle of this will be the Agency for Temporal Variation. This one has stopped Loki after he escaped with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame”. So the organization wants your help to fix the problems with the timeline you created. The question is whether Loki will agree to work with them so quickly. This is something we will discover in the series.

On another front, they have confirmed what we imagined, this series is going to independently move into the Thor movie trilogy, where we have mainly seen Loki.

One of the things Kevin Feige bet on was: ‘I think we should find a way to explore the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor’, or see him in a duality or in relation to others, which seemed to me very exciting, ”says actor Tom Hiddleston. So the Odinson saga, that movie trilogy, still has its integrity, and we don’t have to reopen it and retell it.

We know that the rest of the series is going to show Loki jumping in time and reality, however, they prefer to keep the mystery of when and where.

In each episode, we try to be inspired by different things Waldron says, citing Blade Runner’s noir aesthetic as an example.

The most interesting thing is that EW states in his article that there will be “much” more time travel in “Loki” than in ‘Endgame’. To this is added that Feige himself alludes to the idea of view alternate versions of characters that we know and Loki himself.

Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is see other versions of the characters, Y other versions of the titular character in particular.

The medium also says that Feige refused to confirm if “Loki” has any ties with the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” or with any other future project. That is to say, that compared to other times that they have said that there was a link between the Marvel series and Doctor Strange 2, now they prefer not to say anything about it.

