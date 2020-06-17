Marvel presents the new Iron Man suit, his fans go crazy | Instagram

Recently the Marvel film studio introduced the new outfit of Iron Man, something that has driven his fans crazy, because they assure that he is much more incredible than that of Robert Downey Jr.

Tony Stark will once again return to the large screen with a whole new story and no doubt millions of fans are excited for what’s to come.

The new Iron Man suit is one more aspect aerodynamic compared to some of the character’s most recent outfits seen in film adaptations, cartoons, and comics.

The design reflects the focus on going back to the basics of the new Iron Man series, which sees Tony trying to get dirty hold hands once again and part with your corporate celebrity lifestyle.

The new suit is the same one you will wear in the New serie Marvel Comics to be released next September.

The new series will be written by Christopher Cantwell and the artist CAFU as it could be seen in the trailer And all this on a cover by Alex Ross.

The cover reveals a new Iron Man for Tony Stark’s return to action and Ross designed the armor the same.

It was through his official channel Youtube, that Marvel Comics shared this advance where he shows part of the conflict that Tony Stark could live when trying to put aside his glamorous lifestyle for that of the fight for truth and justice with Iron Man.

Tony Stark has influenced, from the design, in everything related to Avengers Campus. So, make sure we represent Iron Man.

It’s huge for us to not only deliver such an iconic character, but to re-engineer it with Ryan Meinerding and turn it into something that can walk between us, be there. We meet him every day. «

Iron Man # 1 picks up after the events of Iron Man 2020 event, Where Tony’s adoptive brother, Arno Stark, forcibly assumed the Iron Man mantle while Tony became the leader of a revolution synthetic life and Cantwell hopes to take Iron Man back to his roots.

It is worth mentioning that Iron Man # 1 comes out for sale in comic shops and digital stores in the next month of September.