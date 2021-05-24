Marvel presents its new group of superheroes, between the cosmic and the mythological

There are few clues in the new trailer about how the brand new ‘Eternals’ will be connected to the well-known MCU, but what seems to be clear is that pretends to be the new cosmic stake of the house, perhaps as a background for a new saga, perhaps as the nucleus and connecting link of other films, to the Avengers. For now, it must be recognized that Marvel has not stuck in an aesthetic or theme excessively familiar to those of the first three phases.

Earlier this month Along with some brief images of the film, it was possible to know the new release date of the film: November 5, a couple of months after ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and just one before the not-strictly-Disney ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. In its cast, names such as Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani or Salma Hayek stand out. He directs Chloé Zhao, hitherto seasoned in small-scale dramas like ‘Nomadland’, a brand new winner of several Oscars.

What do we know about ‘Eternals’

The protagonists of this new start of a possible cosmic event in Marvel are the Eternals, “ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years” and that, as seen in this first trailer, have helped our species evolve. The events of Endgame are what lead them to reveal their presence.

The Eternals were created by the mythical Jack Kirby in 1976. The alien race of the Celestials was sowing life on different planets of the galaxy, and on Earth they created humans, the Eternals and the Deviants, also owners of inconceivable powers. The Eternals had to face them to protect humanity and there they earned their role as guardians of the Earthlings. Although there are no details about the script of Ryan and Kaz Zirpo, everything seems to indicate that Eternals and humans will have to make common force against the Deviants, who in principle do not appear in the trailer.