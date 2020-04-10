Marvel presents its new Avengers, phase 4 | INSTAGRAM

Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe will begin in November of the current year. Here are all the new superheroes who will be joining the fourth phase of the Avengers universe.

Disney and Marvel Studios have been planning for a long time, even in Endgame we already knew a small part of their strategy. For example, Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, Falcon, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Ant-Man will have a role of greater leadership within the group.

To which these companies plan to introduce completely new faces to continue taking advantage of the gold mine produced by their films. We tell you which are the characters that are confirmed for the next installments.

Yelena Belova

A Ukrainian spy who is destined to take the responsibility left by Natasha Romanoff. Of course, before there will be a conflict between the two that if everything goes well, we can see in Black Widow on November 6.

The Eternals

A group of superheroes made up of Sersi, Thena, Ikaris, Kingo, Makkari, Phastos, Ajak, Gilgamesh and Sprite. Very old heroes of the Marvel Universe, and although the film will be set at different times, it is expected that at some point they will join the Avengers to face a greater threat. The Eternals will premiere on February 12, 2021.

Black knight

He will be one of the protagonists of Los Eternos; He will have an affair with Sersi, as established by the Marvel comics. It will be interpreted by Kit Harington.

Shang-Chi

Despite his father’s evil, he has used his martial arts skills to confront villains. His film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings will be released on May 7, 2021.

Thor (Jane Foster)

Jane Foster will take the Mjolnir to become the new Thor of the Marvel Universe. Event that will take place in “Thor Love and Thunder”, a movie that is expected to hit theaters on February 23, 2022. Played by Natalie Portman.

Moon Knight

Expert in the mastery of weapons, such as darts. Interestingly, their debut will not happen on the big screen, but through a series on the Disney + platform.

She-Hulk

Disney + ‘s plan is to launch a heroine series sometime in 2021, although its appearance on the big screen is also guaranteed.

Ms. Marvel

First character of Muslim origin to show off his own comic. In the comics, Kamala Khan takes Captain Marvel as her role model.

