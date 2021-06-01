Marvel plans a big change in one of its most important characters

Very important information has been revealed about a character that Marvel is currently empowering a lot.

Felicia hardy, also known as Black Cat, is a longtime ally of Spider-man and one of the former love interests of Peter parker. For many fans of Marvel, their relationship is on the same level as those that the Spiderman with Gwen stacy Y Mary jane watson.

Lately Marvel comics is giving a lot of importance to Black cat, especially in events like King in Black, where Knull attacked Earth. In his solo series, he has recently been dealing with the New York City Thieves Guild. That meant getting closer to the leader of the group, Odessa drake, but in number 7 tomorrow, their relationship, and the life of Felicia hardy, it looks like it’s going to take an unexpected turn.

“Black Cat’s actions in recent years make her rethink who she is.” It reads in the synopsis of the new Marvel comic. “The price of all the things that Felicia and Black Fox have stolen are finally counted and the bill is due. And when an invoice involves items from the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Fist, and Wolverine, you can’t exactly take out a loan. “

The comic will kick off Pride Month by getting Felicia into a relationship with Odessa.

For now, we don’t know if this means whether the Marvel character is coming out as gay or bisexual, but it’s certainly a very big change for Black cat, like when Iceman He realized he was a gay man after decades of being portrayed as straight. Although the leaked pages indicate that Felicia intends to spend the night with Odessa, which could be an interesting new direction to take Black cat.

It is worth noting that the controversial The Evil that Men Do from Kevin smith established that Felicia I could be bisexual, but Marvel he has never made a reference to that before.