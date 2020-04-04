Disney moves tab, forced by that damn coronavirus that is hitting us all so hard. Below is the schedule of upcoming Disney releases in the United States. Click on the title of each film to see if it also has a date for our country. All “untitled” have been left out, as well as movies dated 2023 onwards.

2020

‘Soul‘(Pixar): June 19.

‘Muln‘(Disney): July 24 (before March 27, 2020).

‘The One and Only Ivan‘(Disney): August 14.

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission‘(Fox): September 18.

‘Death on the Nile‘(Fox): October 9.

‘The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun‘(Fox Searchlight): October 16 (before July 24, 2020).

‘Black widow‘(Marvel): November 6 (before May 1, 2020).

‘Raya and the Last Dragon‘(Disney): November 25.

‘Free guy‘(Fox): December 11 (before July 3, 2020).

‘West side story‘(Fox): December 18.

‘The Last Duel‘(Fox): December 25.

2021

‘Eternals‘(Marvel): February 12 (before November 6, 2020).

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong‘(Disney): February 26.

‘Bob’s Burgers: The Movie‘(Fox): April 9 (before July 17, 2020).

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘(Marvel): May 7 (before February 12, 2021).

‘Cruel‘(Disney): May 28.

‘Jungle cruise‘(Disney): July 30 (before July 24, 2020).

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘(Marvel): November 5 (before May 7, 2021).

‘Avatar 2‘(Fox): December 17.

2022

‘Nimona‘(Blue Sky): January 14.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘(Marvel): February 18 (before November 5, 2021).

‘Black Panther 2‘(Marvel): May 6.

‘Captain Marvel 2‘(Marvel): July 8 (New).

‘Indiana Jones 5‘(Lucasfilm): July 29 (before July 9, 2021).

‘Untitled Star Wars I‘(Lucasfilm): December 16.

‘Antlers: Dark Creature‘,’The woman at the window‘,’The Personal History Of David Copperfield‘ Y ‘The new mutants‘continue for now without a new release date in theaters.

The one that has also run out of a release date is’Artemis Fowl”, a movie that will not finally go through theaters and will be released directly on Disney +, is expected sometime in 2020.

Last but not least, from Disney, since we echo that Universal has also announced today that it has decided to delay the premiere of the remake of ‘Candyman‘from June 12 to September 25 of this year.

The one that for the moment is still not moving is’Tenet‘, which Warner Bros. maintains for next July 17 after having delayed the premiere of’Wonder Woman 1984‘from June 5 to August 14 last week.

