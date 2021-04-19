Marvel officially introduces Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

The last episode of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” from Marvel Studios that arrived this past Friday, entitled “The Truth”, left us John Walker in a new position, when he was stripped of the title of Captain America, and completely shelved in the military aspect. We see it completely sunk, and at that moment a nail appeared to hold on to. The mysterious Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The official Marvel website has launched a publication dedicated exclusively to the character. It’s about the official presentation of the actress as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The producers of Marvel after the series have even proceeded to describe this new character, also making him very similar to Nick Fury.

Executive producer Nate moore and the co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout on the addition of Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s a gift to us to have her, ”Nagelhout revealed. She is just amazing. In the initial conversations between her and Kevin [Feige]She was excited about the idea of ​​joining this world and what it might mean to play a quirky, weird, and mysterious new character. And he loved that there was also this comedy because it is, of course, one of his great strengths. He was the perfect character to introduce him into the world of John Walker, to complicate what is happening and give him a strange, almost sinister light at the end of the tunnel.

Julia has a great reach, ”Moore praised. She has just been great. There is something so endearing about her that when she shows those darker tendencies of her character, it’s a little more surprising and entertaining because you don’t expect it to come from her.

The actor Wyatt russell, who plays John Walker, also had a few words about his work with the actress in that brief scene that they both share.

People like her make everyone around them better, ”Russell points out before discussing their scene together. What was great was that I didn’t speak at the time. I just watched Julia Louis-Dreyfus perform and could be something of a passenger. Because you let Julia Louis-Dreyfus be herself. I was like a member of the public. She’s playing all the beats she needs to play and doing it totally different from what was on the page, she was great in every way possible.

Co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout also indicates that this moment is a turning point for Walker.

It’s the start of something, ”Nagelhout said. John is very excited because he is someone who needs to have a purpose. You need to feel that you have a place in the world. You need to feel that you have a direction and an ambition. There is a catharsis in that [encuentro] for him.

Going further into what Valentina is, they resemble the figure of Nick Fury:

Whenever we talked about Valentina, even in the writing room, it was a sort of Nick Fury more rigorous, funnier, but darker Explains Moore. Someone who knows their secrets, who not afraid to operate in the gray zone of morals, but what maybe not so inherently altruistic. Having a character like Valentina in the show, and actually in the MCU, is really interesting because I think she will make more waves sooner rather than later, ”adds Moore.

