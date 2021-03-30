Marvel Must-Have Review. The Fantastic 4. The wolf at the gates

The Must Have collection is leaving us endless magnificent stories of the characters of the Marvel house and in this case it was not going to be an exception. We are facing an adventure where we are going to see the first family of the House of Ideas showing its most realistic face, that is, if the Fantastic Four existed, this adventure could take place.

By way of synopsis, without spoilers, we invite you to read this great volume. The 4F They have been scammed by their accountant, who in turn has performed the same action on many New York heroes, leaving our protagonists in the red. This fateful situation forces Sue, Reed and company to leave the place that had been their home until now, the Baxter Building, and looking for a regular job to bring home wages.

In section characters, all members of the supergroup have a well-defined role. Sue It is the voice of reason, a courageous mother willing to do anything to keep her children happy. Instead, his brother Johnny he is more stubborn and represents the impetus of youth. Ben once again represents the being who tries to fit not only in a complicated world of work, but also as a human being with a body made of rock. Reed, the most intelligent of the group, makes an advance towards a humility little present in his personality, to work in a job that he himself qualifies as earthly, an act carried out to save his family by showing the reader that he can leave the robe of Experienced scientist for an office job.

In it script we have Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in full state of grace, showing us the more human side of the most famous Marvel quartet, dividing the times between the protagonists in a sublime way. In addition, the interactions of the heroes and ordinary people of the city of new york in a very organic way, without any concealment, making feel the hero like if it were a normal citizen more fighting for their day to day as anyone does today, looking for a salary, full socioeconomic stability, without forgetting that they are the sensational fantastic four.

In it artistic section, we have a great cartoonist as he is Steve McNiven, great artifice of the saga Civil war, capable of soberly capturing the faces of the heroes in such a situation, great positions worthy of the quartet and magnificent carving of bodies, where it can even be seen in different planes where a child, an adult is. It should also be noted that in numerous vignettes he does a sensational job with numerous characters at the same time without losing any of them.

In general lines It is a very pleasant read and presents a little-known side of the 4F and lowering them to this earthly level has been a success, the situations to which they are presented are very human and everyday . A good tome that should be on the shelf.

You can purchase “Marvel Must-Have: Fantastic Four The Wolf at the Gates” here.