Marvel Must-Have Review. Black Panther: Who is Black Panther?

to the lands of Wakanda, one of the most powerful African nations in the world in the Marvel universe, which is also the home of Black Panther, the monarch and defender of the Wakandan people. The comic that I am going to review for you on this occasion, reissued under the format "Marvel Must-Have" (of which, for example, I reviewed "The Punisher: Welcome Frank") is a more than interesting reading to get acquainted with the character If you have not read anything about him before, and he attracts you for his role in the UCM.

I have to confess that, with “Black Panther: Who is Black Panther?”, I have premiered reading a comic of the character alone. He was not completely unknown to me, because, in addition to his role in the Marvel movies, he had already read quite a few issues of The Avengers where Black Panther was part of the group, or he helped the other superheroes. But as I said, with this reading I have had my first approach to the series of the most famous wakandian of the cartoons. And go ahead that, with its pluses and minuses, it has been a good break from the ice.

Keep in mind that one of the things that are part of the world of Black Panther, is his nation, Wakanda, a place that this figure has been defending for centuries, through different people who have been wearing the costume of this superhero. But Wakanda It is not a country like any other, as it has always been scientifically and technologically very advanced compared to any great nation on the planet, and this is due to the presence of vibranium (a material capable of absorbing sound and other vibrations) in their lands.

Aware of all this, and of the importance of the Wakandan nation to better understand the figure of the Black Panther, the screenwriter Reginald Hudlin begins from the beginning of the comic to tell us how this country has consistently rejected different invasion attempts throughout the centuries. Because one of the things that is clear after this reading is that Wakanda does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, nor does it attack any other nation, but that does not prevent it from defending itself when it is attacked, demonstrating its superiority in the face of any threat. . Nevertheless, Throughout the 6 numbers that are compiled in this volume, we will see how a new attack begins to take place on the nation of Wakanda, which this time could be successful. I do not want to reveal to you who is orchestrating this movement, nor the characters that are part of it, it is better that you discover it for yourself by reading the comic.

On the other hand, Hudlin also strives to tell the reader how a person earns the right to be a Black Panther., through the celebration of an annual ritual in which the superhero faces in combat anyone who challenges him and wants to rule Wakanda. This is how we meet the figure of T’Challa, son of T’Chaka, a world famous character at this point in the Marvel movies, and who was played by Chadwick Boseman. Therefore, This comic not only answers the question of who is Black Panther, but also reveals what Wakanda is and why it is an important nation.

What’s more, Hudlin creates in this story the character of Shuri, sister of T’Challa (who has also appeared in the MCU), and who with the passage of time also wore the Black Panther costume and ruled Wakanda. But that is part of another story, and this time it is enough to know that it is thanks to Hudlin that Shuri’s feminine presence is added to the marvel world. Another character familiar from the cinema is Everett Ross, an advisor to the United States government, and an expert on the history of Wakanda.

Accompanying the screenwriter Hudlin, we have John Romita Jr. I have to say that, much to my regret, the cartoonist was already beginning the downward slope of his career, and the presence of vignettes where the lack of effort in drawing them is noted, noting the reluctance in the line, is greater than those others that stand out for their positive aspects (which there are, although they are far from the best Romita Jr.). It is still a personal opinion, but this cartoonist fell in love with me when he began to emerge drawing Iron Man several decades ago, and with the passage of time he has been hitting a considerable downturn in his graphic style. Now, this is not one of his worst jobs of the time, and with his strengths and weaknesses, he does a passable job, although I think that with another cartoonist, this comic could have been much rounder.

As Romita Jr. inker, we have the regular Klaus Janson, which I also do not consider to do the best job of his career. Dean White takes care of color, who performs an acceptable work and who contributes and does not detract from the result of the comic. And although I hadn’t mentioned it, I quite liked the way Hudlin writes these first issues of what would be a long spell with Black Panther. As a hook story for the character and to start a new stage, I consider the contribution of the writer to be remarkable.

In conclusion, and despite what I was saying in the graphic section, I think that it is worth giving this comic a chance, as it raises interesting things and tries to introduce us to both Black Panther and Wakanda, and that is important to better discover the universe of a character. As extra content we have interesting articles on Black Panther, and also a chronological tour of some of the most popular and recommended readings of the character. And this is all from me, until next time.