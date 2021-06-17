Marvel Must-Have comic review. The Fantastic 4. Solve it all

One more month, the Must-Have collection brings us once again an adventure of the first Marvel family that is worth rereading over and over again and it is not for less because we have Jonathan Hickman, alias “the architect” (for his elaborate scripts). It is true that with this scriptwriter you must read the entire arc to understand the whole plot, but Panini gives us the opportunity to have the entire arc at a very affordable price.

By way of synopsis, without spoilers, we invite you to read this great volume. It was Hickman’s first contact with the superhero quartet. The story begins with the 4F saving New York from an attack by giant robots. Certain things from the origin of robots do not fit Reed and he will resort to a machine that he built in the room of 100 ideas, where he has just added idea 101: solve everything. This machine establishes a bridge between dimensions so that Reed is able to establish contact with other versions of himself from other dimensions, all for the future that he sees on the horizon.

In itself, a volume to which we cannot criticize anything in particular. We witness how Hickman establishes the concept of the Multiverse that he will use later in his Secret Wars. It’s more, leaves us great moments of action starring numerous versions of Reed Richards. The pace is actually very fast and expresses the essential points in which Hickman will resort throughout his passage through the collection: The adventure (the main plot) and the family, All this is reflected in the subplots of Ben and Johnny’s vacation or the preparation of Franklin’s birthday, in which we will witness a discussion whose main motive is Spiderman (we will not say more so as not to reveal surprises).

In section characters, in the main plot the central character is Mr Fantastic, the brain of the supergroup, which, through flashbacks to his childhood, will bring depth to the character to show us that he is not only intelligent, but also a nonconformist eager to help the world and do it better. The rest of the quartet, combining them in the only way Hickman knows, we witness the comical couple of Ben and Johnny, who always know how to make us smile and Sue, that when interacting with Reed unconditional love is shown, a basic premise in a family like the Fantastic Four.

In the artistic section, we have Dale eaglesham Giving a new vision to the members of the first Marvel family, as they are all in a magnificent physical shape, leaving the thing in a very similar position to the rest of the members. The fan who has the mental image of the classic 4F where Reed is very thin, Johnny fibrous, like his sister and Ben enormous, forget it because we are going to see them with very large but proportionate proportions. Very interesting is the way of capturing different versions of Reed, where they only have the face in common and the rest of his body or clothing is totally different and always differentiating from that of the 616 universe.

On general lines, a great business card of the great Jonathan Hickman in the Fantastic 4 collection, with a great story that never loses interest and was a turning point within the collection, as it had not been going through its best moments. It smells of classic history, from the time of Lee and Kirby seasoned with a touch of Hickman, which blends wonderfully in every collection it passes through. Some fan will wonder what differences there are between this and the Marvel Saga edition In addition to the price, it is true that the Marvel saga includes the numbers from 570 to 578 while this edition that we are reviewing only contains from 570 to 574, however it does not lose the essence for the reader to enjoy. A must read

