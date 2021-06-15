Marvel movie executive talks about the importance of representation

It is time to continue talking about the statements that the executive vice president of production of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso gave on the Women In Animation panel at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. Not only did the animated series “What If …?” but also talked about the representation they seek in Marvel Studios movies. The company, like the film industry has done these years, has taken quite a few steps forward in this regard, although there is still a long way to go. Precisely, the animated series seeks to expand that diversity.

Speaking directly on the issues of inclusion, diversity and gender parity, Alonso said that “they all go hand in hand to show the world as it is.” This is how he points out that the Marvel universe is very wide and that if everything works as it should, it can tell stories for many years:

There are about 6,000 characters in the Marvel library that we have access to, so if this goes well, we will tell these stories for many, many, many generations. And the importance of laying the groundwork for what is to come is that in those stories there are many different characters that you can voice. “

The executive said that sometimes they ask her: “Aren’t you tired of the fact that every time your film arrives it is the number one in the world?” That’s a “weird comment,” he mused, saying his response is, “The reason we consistently have such success is because our audience is global. You can’t have a global audience and not start representing it in some way … For us, it was very, very, very important to have that. “

Alonso also made allusion to how all this time ago they were bumping into impediments to making films featuring women and people of color. Quite possibly an allusion to how Ike Perlmutter, the former president of Marvel Entertainment and at the time Kevin Feige’s boss, opposed making Black Widow or Black Panther movies years ago.

For a long time, we’ve heard that a movie directed by a woman will never be released. I say, ‘Please try it, Captain Marvel made a lot of money.’ So they always told us that Black Panther was never going to be released and that nobody wanted a completely black cast, and that made $ 1.3 billion. So you can look at it from the social point of view, the cultural point of view. But the truth is that this is a business. From a tax standpoint, money is being left on the table by not representing. I think 51% of our audience is female, 28% is Hispanic. If we do not represent the people who see what we do, in the end they will go somewhere else because someone else will notice ”. We can only tell stories if we are successful and really have the money to make them. So the idea is: ‘If it gives money, why not do it? It seemed like a very simple equation to me, but it took me a long time, a lot of conversations. ‘

The panel also touched on the issue of Women In Animation’s goal of reaching 50/50 parity by 2025. Alonso believes that it can be achieved but is also aware that there is a lot of work ahead.

I have no doubt in my mind and in my heart that it can be achieved, but the ‘we’ is the part that worries me. We have to do it together, because you can have an isolated group of people who push and make sure that this is their priority, and yes they will make a change in that group of people, but you will not make a real measurable change unless we do it like a whole. My hope is that in every room, in every conversation, in every meeting, in every moment of consideration for others … that people will take the time to think and say: ‘Is this a balanced story or is it a story with the point of view of a single person? It’s okay to have a clear point of view, but the important thing is that if your leadership is of a certain type, that does not mean that everyone around you is the same. ‘ When I enter a room I count how many women there are. If there are only three women in the room and there are 17 men, I usually make this comment: ‘Oh, there are a lot of men here today.’ Is it a passive-aggressive comment? No – you can take it that way if you have a dirty conscience – it really is calling things by name. It is my reality, but I am 15% of that equation. Still at this level it is not 50/50.

Via information | Deadline