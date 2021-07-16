Marvel movie and series teams are analyzing the rules of the multiverse

The “Loki” series has taken an impressive step forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking a new status quo. A situation that is assumed will connect with what we see in the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. It started with “Doctor Strange”, it continued with “Avengers: Endgame”, and as soon as they began to talk to us about the plans for Phase 4 it became clear how important the multiverse was going to have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new interview published by D23, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed the full importance of the multiverse, and that he is precisely now shaping that whole concept.

The multiverse is emerging in a BIG way. There is an interconnectivity that people have begun to see. I had a meeting this morning with the entire team at Marvel Studios discussing the rules of the multiverse and how to really meet the excitement surrounding the multiverse.

Of course it is interesting that it is now when I say that they are analyzing the “rules of the multiverse”, when we are supposedly halfway to what they have publicly said. Supposedly the multiverse was going to be in “Scarlet Witch and Vision” (“WandaVision”), then “Loki”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and already the second Doctor Strange movie. All projects by now finished shooting a few months ago. To all this is added the second season of “Loki”, and in view of Feige’s words, it seems logical to think that the multiverse has come to accompany us for a good season. We must also remember that America Chavez is coming to the UCM, a character directly linked to the concept of the multiverse.

In all this of the multiverse, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be very important, and in that line, speaking to Rotten Tomaoes, the manager comments that he is looking forward to the fans seeing the “brand” of Sam Raimi in the UCM world and in the world of Doctor Strange, and advance that we can be very “excited” for the movie.

And for the people who did not know what this seal is [de Raimi], I can’t wait for you to see this movie, to be dazzled by it.

And for the people who did not know what this seal is [de Raimi], I can't wait for you to see this movie, to be dazzled by it.

