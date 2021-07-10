Marvel messes up the MCU timeline because of Loki

In Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, a short joke reveals that after the events of Loki, even Marvel is confused by the MCU timeline.

With a tongue-in-cheek joke in Loki’s episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, Marvel subtly acknowledges that even they are confused by how the timeline works in the MCU at this point. The series has not only tackled time travel, but also more complex issues of the timelines surrounding predestination and free will. As viewers have tried to understand how the temporary organization works with short tutorials from AVT’s mascot, Miss Minutes, Marvel decided to agree with them and admit that they don’t understand it either.

Until Avengers: Endgame, time in the MCU was supposed to be a straight line. With Ant-Man’s discovery of time travel, things started to get a bit complicated and required an earlier version of the Elder to explain the concept of timelines to Smart Hulk. With the introduction of the Time Keepers, the Temporal Variation Authority, and the Sacred Timeline, Loki has had to provide short tutorials to explain time, nexus events, and variants.

While the Loki from the Disney + series begins its journey in 2012 after the Battle of New York, a large part of Loki takes place within the AVT, a place that is outside of time. When chapter 5 introduces the god of deception into the void, a point at the end of the sacred timeline where divergent timelines are sent to be destroyed by Alioth, he finally has to face the fact that time has turned. in a sense for him. Begging the other variants of Loki to explain what’s going on there: “Look, it’s been a very, very, very difficult few days. Months? I don’t even know how long it’s been since New York. ” This bree commentary reveals that even Marvel doesn’t know how much time has passed on the series, or how it could be measured in a world of time travel, nexus events, and time loops.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has been confused with its own timeline, particularly regarding the Asgardians. In Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Thor announces that he is over 1,500 years old. The original Thor movie (2011) shows Odin discovering Loki after defeating Laufey during Jotun’s assault on Midgard – Norway, to be precise. This scene comes with a timestamp of 965 AD, which means that in Thor, Loki is around 1,046 years old and would be 1,052 at the time of Avengers: Infinity War. However, despite his age gap of 448 years, Thor established himself as the older brother, when in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor tells a story of Lokic turning into a snake to trick and stab him, and closes by saying “we had eight in that moment”. As the two would never have been that close in age, it’s clear that Marvel briefly forgot about Asgard’s extreme age difference.

Marvel has often made it difficult to follow the exact chronological timeline of the MCU. While most of the films were released the same year they are scheduled to take place, several appear to be out of order. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the events of the first film despite its release three years later. Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel take place in the past, long before the MCU began. Finally, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Widow take place within the MCU release deadline, but before other films that had already been released. Loki has gone one step further by originating the events of the series in 2012, skipping an ever divergent timeline and spending a lot of time in front of the screen in a place outside of time. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, these issues will likely be fixed or significantly worsened.

