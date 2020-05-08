Share

It seems that there are already some places where it is allowed to return to the filming and that would launch the Marvel projects that were stopped.

Good news for the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and its scheduled release date for August, as the Czech Republic is allowing productions to return to the country. This European country and more specifically the city of Prague They have introduced some new regulations that will allow filming to resume there immediately.

Although the productions will have certain restrictions, foreign actors and members of the technical teams must show a negative result before leaving their country of origin and entering the Czech Republic. They will then receive a second test upon arrival, and will only be quarantined for up to 72 hours (which is very different from the fourteen days that apply to other visitors). That’s good news for the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as they were forced to leave the country when the global COVID-19 pandemic began to worsen.

The new regulation was drawn up by the Czech Association of Audiovisual Producers in cooperation with the Czech Film Fund and the European Institute for Health and Safety in the Film Industry.

In addition to this Marvel Studios series, Amazon has Carnival Row and The Wheel of Time in production there, while Netflix was working on 473 Transatlantic and Margret. Justin Kurzel’s war thriller Ruin, starring Margot Robbie, is another project that will benefit, but the hope among comic book fans will obviously be that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can now be released in August.

Prague has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, making it feasible for a studio like Marvel / Disney to be happy to get back to work there, but it’s hard to say if that extends to the cast and crew. Still, this is definitely good news when it comes to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hitting streaming service as planned for the end of summer.

