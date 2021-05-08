Marvel makes another offer to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to star in Fantastic Four

Although Marvel has not announced its release date, the new Fantastic 4 movie is officially underway. And that means that soon the studio will have to choose its protagonists. When it comes to Reed Richards, and his wife Sue Storm, the fan favorite remains John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who have now received another offer for the film.

Krasinski and Blunt are a couple in real life, and both also showed their chemistry on camera with A Quiet Place. In addition, the actor has shown that he handles well in action movies with titles such as 13 Hours or Jack Ryan, which makes him a perfect candidate to be the leader of The Fantastic 4, at least in the eyes of the fans.

And it seems that Marvel thinks the same as the fandom, because according to Mike Sutton, the studio has made another offer to the couple to star in Fantastic Four, despite the latest contradictory information about his postulate for the role of Reed Richards.

“Marvel Studios apparently made another offer for both actors. It has not been said if it was also rejected, “says Sutton, in a comment collected by Geekosity.

If their sources are true, that would mean the couple already received the call from Kevin Feige and his team and decided to decline. And yet the studio keeps trying.

Given that for the moment neither Marvel Studios nor Disney has made any comment about it, it only remains to wait for an official announcement to be made to find out if, as the production company wants and the fans want, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt become Reed Richards and Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

Source: However