With changes announced at Marvel Studios, the creative part was not so far behind and that is that they officially announced that the writer and artist, Rob Liefeld left Marvel for the moment.

The creative is primarily known for drawing Deadpool., this being his most emblematic character, being that since 2010 he participated in the first number of the ‘Deadpool Corps ’series, a story centered on Lady Deadpool.

In 2016, he made a cameo appearance, in the movie of his best-known character, directed by Tim Miller.

the same Rob Liefeld was the one who unveiled through a tweet that will stop creating covers and inside pages for the publisher in the near future.

“So this will be my last original cover for Marvel for the foreseeable future. After doing 100 covers in the past few years, I’m pausing,” Liefeld said.

The artist added that “I am not going to continue with any interior either since I also put them on hold”, specifically referring to “‘ G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes ’and his creative being on the desk.”

So, this will be my last original cover for Marvel for the foreseeable future. After doing 100 covers the last few years, I’m taking a pause. I’m also not continuing any interiors as I’ve put those on hold as well. G.I. JOE: SNAKE EYES and creator owned are on the desk! pic.twitter.com/YbV7HZtHfj – robliefeld (@robertliefeld) October 15, 2019

This means that Liefeld has suspended work on ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’, and its announced sequel to ‘Deadpool: Bad Blood’, which in February 2019 called “my last and final word on Deadpool.”

Two months later, Liefeld stated that he also had plans for two additional volumes of Major X.

On October 8, Liefeld posted a post, which he later deleted, that “some suspicious practices at Marvel” led him to have a “good long conversation with my attorney.”

Liefeld then said, “Good times to come Bob Iger,” referring to the president of the Walt Disney Company.

This is the third time that Liefeld has announced that he was leaving projects. In January, Liefeld publicly said that he had rejected his agreement with Netflix for projects based on characters from his ‘Extreme’ title line.

The title of ‘G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes ’is scheduled to be released in early 2020.