Marvel Loki series episode 6 (Chapter 1×06)

And the day arrived. Disney + unlocks the last episode of the Loki series, waiting for us to know the mystery of who is behind everything and resides in the citadel that was in the portal opened in the previous chapter. Marvel Studios has used 47 minutes to close the season (and I already notice that there is no post-credit scene that enriches the plot, just a poster that reads: Loki will return in a second season) and they have given us a pleasant surprise that reaches the heart of the comic fan: the presentation of “The One Who Prevails” (an alternative version of Kang).

The episode begins with a scene moving through what would be the different multiverses and we end up in the floating citadel where the protagonists are, who after a dialogue with Miss Minutes (they have finally given the character minutes) meet the thinking mind behind them. everything: an alternative version of Kang (as he is the same actor who will play him in the third Ant-Man film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) known as “the one who prevails.”

The finish of the series has been superior with respect to “Wandavision” (which is referred to as a science fiction series, with the exception of FATWS, which was a film divided into chapters), above all the question of how the situation has been just a few seconds of the credits, because we see that Loki lives but has been “rewritten” in the timeline as another person and the nod to the comics with the statue suit, which is the true outfit of Kang. In my opinion, they have used the chapter to place a variant of Kang within the MCU (giving it origin and a slight development) they have explained an origin very parallel to that of the comics and have paved the way for the true Conqueror to appear in ‘Quantunmania’. What I ask Marvel is that it be more respectful of the character’s iconography (it is true that the studio always passes a filter, as it did with Grand Master) and that it endows it with the greatness that the character has since we are talking about the possible Thanos’ successor as a great villain to beat within the MCU.

In short, a chapter that is not long, a lot of explanatory dialogue and much more desire even if it is possible to know how the plot continues, because we have left Ravonna Renslayer passing to a portal that we do not know about his destiny, the future that opens for him. to Sylvie after finishing with the variant and especially the question of: How does the canonical Kang of comics come about? after killing the variant: How is it released? Let’s not forget that the variant has emphasized that if they kill him, versions of him worse than him will arrive. We will have to wait for the second season to know the answers or they will open the melon in the third Ant-Man movie, time will tell.

References

In the explanatory scene of the origin of “the one that prevails”, the soldiers of the recreation have the same suit that Kang has in the comics, like the statue that appears in the center of AVT just before finishing the chapter.

Loki 1 × 06 Event Summary: All the Time. Forever



The episode begins with the Marvel intro in which we hear different prominent and well-known phrases from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then we start in the galaxy, on a somewhat psychedelic journey that takes us to the unknown location of The Void, and we see Loki and Sylvie outside the castle that was revealed at the end of the previous episode, ready to enter. Sylvie seems to have certain doubts or fears, and needs to “focus” before entering. At that moment, the doors open of their own accord. Inside, Miss Minutes suddenly appears, and welcomes them to the “Citadel at the end of time”, and tells them that “he is impressed”, when asked who he is referring to, he calls him “The one that remains”, and says that he is the creator of everything. He offers them a deal, getting them back on the timeline without disturbing things, to live the life they have always wanted.

Loki offers to beat The Avengers, defeat Thanos, get the Infinity Gauntlet, the throne of Asgard…. Sylvie offers to have beautiful memories, and stop being alone. In addition, the two can be together in the same timeline without problem. They reject the offer as they are writing their own story. Small jump to the AVT, Renslayer is reviewing files and Miss Minutes appears to tell him that she already has her files. The judge sees it and says that it is not what he asked for, and Miss Minutes says that it is the information that “he” gave her, and wishes you good reading before disappearing.

Back at the citadel, Loki and Sylvie come to a kind of room where we see four statues of the Guardians of Time, one of them destroyed. Loki asks if they know if he’s still alive. Suddenly a door opens, and appears … Kang played by Jonathan Majors, although he does not introduce himself as Kang. He invites you to come to his office to speak. While he appears as a normal person, flesh and blood and quite normal. Sylvie tries to kill him, but Kang manages to teleport to different places without problems.

In the office, Loki and Sylvie follow aggressive positions while Kang is in good humor and close. Again in the AVT, in the Renslayer office, Mobius appears. She alerts one of the agents, but Mobius tells him that they have discovered his secret, and takes out the Franklin D. Roosevelt Institute pen. She responds with a, What have you done? We’re going to Fremont, Ohio, to 2018, in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Institute. There we have B-15 fleeing from the rest of the AVT agents. B-15 arrives at an office with an AVT agent, and there they meet the Judge Renslayer, who is the real Renslayer, not the variant, in order to show you that they are variants. Returning to the citadel, Loki and Sylvie tell Kang that he has lost, as they have discovered him. Then he takes out some papers, and says that they can kill him because he already knows everything that is going to happen, and takes out the dialogues that they just said. Kang says he knows and has seen everything, even what they both did in Lamentis. Things that the AVT does not know but he does. He assures that both have taken steps because he has paved the way for both of them, so that they get to that moment in which they are living. Kang explains that there is a mission to accomplish. Loki assures that everything is a manipulation, and Kang turns it around and begins to cast doubt on the trust that Loki and Sylvie have for each other. At the AVT, Renslayer and Mobius discuss what to do and the mission of the AVT. Mobius tries to make her see reason, but she is confident in the AVT’s mission. She claims that Mobius has betrayed her for a couple of Lokis. So she opens a portal to leave. Mobius tries to stop her, but Renslayer easily defeats him, but chooses not to finish him off. Then, Renslayer leaves and says he’s going in search of free will. At the citadel, Kang explains that AVT is necessary. Although they may have reservations in their modes, Kang needs the AVT to exist so that everything is not destroyed. Loki asks him then what is he afraid of, and he says himself. Sylvie asks him who he is, to which he replies that They have given him many names: the Governor, the Conqueror, the one who remains, the cretin … but he explains that all this goes beyond a name. Then a quick history session begins. Eons ago, before AVT, a variant of himself lived on Earth in the 31st century. He was a scientist and discovered that there were other universes stacked on top of his. At the same time, other versions of himself discovered it and made contact. There was a peace for a time, sharing knowledge and technology to improve the different universes. However, not all versions of him were that onerous, and some believed that those other worlds were actually Lands to conquer. Then began a war in which each one fought to save their world. Sylvie adds that then the Guardians appeared to save them all, but Kang says that then they departed from the dogma. Kang says that first variant found a creature created from the tears of reality … Alioth. He used the power of it to turn it into a weapon, and he ended the multiversal war. He isolated their timeline and managed the flow of time to prevent them from suggesting new branches. He then created the AVT and the Guardians of Time. After this, tells Loki and Sylvie that he is the one in charge of saving them, and if they think he’s evil, his variants are worse. Just them offers two options: suffocating order or cataclysmic chaos if he is killed. He assures that this is the only way after having lived millions of years. In the first option, he offers Loki and Sylvie to “direct all this”, since he is tired and older, he assures that he is a game for motivated young people. He has been searching for the right person for this position for years, and has discovered that there were actually two of them, the two of them. Suddenly, a kind of storm is heard. Kang is silent. Say what they just crossed the threshold, and begins to smile. Then he confesses that he has lied by saying that he knows what is going to happen at all times. You know up to a point, until 7-8-9-10 seconds ago, does not know what will happen next. Now it is up to Loki and Sylvie to decide what will happen. She tells him it’s another lie, manipulation. Kang says no, and takes off the tempad, and offers it to them, for a fresh start.

Sylvie then tries to kill him, but Loki stops her, as he believes her. A discussion between the two begins. Kang says they should hurry to decide, well the timeline branches. Loki tells Sylvie that he doesn’t want the throne, and prompts Sylvie to think if perhaps killing Kang will unleash something worse. Loki tells him that Sylvie doesn’t trust him and he can’t be trusted. A battle begins between the two. When Sylvie is about to deliver the big blow against Kang, Loki appears in front of her, causing her to stand up. He tells her that he has felt what she feels, and confesses that he knows that he does not want to hurt her, and does not want the throne, he just wants her to be well. Sylvie lowers the gun and they kiss. Then. Sylvie responds with “but I’m not you,” and opens a portal with Kang’s Tempad and returns Loki to the AVT. Alone in the citadel, Sylvie kills Kang. Before dying, Kang says “see you soon”.

We see that the timeline continues to branch out. On the AVT, Mobius and B-15 see the monitor. Mobius says there is no going back. The agents unfold as we watch Loki run down the AVT until he finds Mobius. He listens to him talk to B-15 about how to prevent branching. Loki explains that they have released the timelines, and warns them that a great threat is approaching, multiple versions of the same person. Then Mobius interrupts him saying who he is. Loki realizes that he is on another timeline, and sees a large statue of Kang in the AVT. We then see a confirmed poster that there will be a second season of Loki.