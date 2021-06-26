Marvel launches NFT collectibles in partnership with VeVe

Marvel announced that it has signed an agreement with VeVe to launch a collection with non-fungible tokens (NFT) to offer fans a unique virtual experience.

Marvel’s official announcement notes that the comic book company has signed up to sell digital collectibles on VeVe.

The VeVe app allows fans of many well-known brands to purchase items through the in-app currency known as gems.

The NFTs are available for purchase in the official store of the company or in another user of the platform. VeVe currently has similar agreements to sell NFT from brands such as DC Comics, Star Trek, Ghost Busters, Jurassic Park, and Back to the Future.

Marvel NFT collectibles

NFT collectibles for Marvel-related characters will be released in the coming months and marks Marvel’s first official move to offer such digital collectibles.

Fans will not only be able to shop, but also interact with things like 3D statues of their favorite characters and digital comics.

Users will not only be able to purchase NFT in the traditional sense, but will also be able to browse rare collectibles and enjoy custom virtual showrooms to display collections within the metaverse.

The app allows users to navigate these virtual showrooms in a first-person view on their mobile or upload them to an augmented reality program and do the rounds on foot.

According to reports, VeVe has sold nearly 600,000 NFT digital collectibles since December to its 350,000 active users.

NFT tokens

Marvel looks for new ways to sell collectibles

While Marvel movies and comics are the brand’s boom, the sale of toys and collectibles is a huge contributor.

Marvel said it had been exploring how to take some of the collectibles and lbring them into the digital space to make the property experience as special as physical property.

Dan Buckley, Marvel President of Entertainment stated that:

“From the beginning, collecting has always gone hand in hand with being a Marvel fan. Like us, VeVe understands that collecting is as much about the experience as it is about the product, and we look forward to extending that experience to our fans for years to come. “

The release goes on to state that Marvel expects expanding the boundaries of what it means to be a Marvel fan and what unique options the company can offer.

Marvel says fans can “look forward to a rich collecting experience” featuring interactive statues and super rare digital comics that can be framed and displayed.

Up to now, there are no specific details on what the NFTs will be or when exactly they will be on sale.

