Jason Aaron’s stage at the helm of Thor’s collection has come to an end by gathering the foundations of all the comics published for seven years. Panini Comics brings us this double issue where the stories of the God of Thunder are intertwined between past, present and future.

What is being worthy? To be deserving of praise for a job well done, of the love for which we sigh and give our hearts, of the reward dreamed after the effort? Even when we have nothing left to offer, only our last breath, life itself after losing the last drop of our blood, the amount of sins that we carry behind us may not make us deserving of that distinction, within the reach of only a few few, those whose immaculate CV places them on the altars. Thor is not perfect, he has never aspired to be, he makes mistakes and he is not the smartest god we have ever known. But despite the events narrated in his history there is a constant from his youth, to be worthy of raising Mjolnir, the avatar of his dignity.

There are almost countless adventures narrated about the God of Thunder since the early 1960s. An enormous legacy that would serve to write several books that collected, in prose, the exploits of the most famous Asgardian in the world. Each of them is an example of gallantry, honor and sacrifice on the part of Odin’s son and his final confrontation with Gorr, the butcher of the gods is not a different story, it combines the best of Thor, including his perseverance and obstinacy for not doubling the knee neither in the worst moment, nor when the forces leave him and the darkness covers him. Jason Aaron already made you know what it was like to be unworthy and it’s a lesson learned.

And what about Loki, god of lies. We have seen him to be Thor’s most stubborn enemy, his own brother turned into nemesis. But it is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that we see the son of Laufey stand on the side of good for a greater benefit, as he did at the time in the classic Surtur saga, to give an example. But something we have not seen before is such a sacrifice on his part, which means that we cannot lose hope in him, even at the end of time. Aaron has given him a great role and has lived up to the circumstances.

Esad Ribic’s drawing has been complemented by that of the other authors who have been an active part of Jason Aaron’s stage. Russell Dauterman and Mike del Mundo join Aaron Kuder, Andrea Sorrentino, Olivier Coipel or Gabriel Hernandez Walta, among others, to recreate somewhat surreal moments of a hypothetical future of the current Thor. It is their small contribution and at the same time recognition, to give them a place to remember that at one time or another they gave image to the adventures of the God of Thunder or the Goddess of Thunder, now converted into Valkyrie.

It is a heartfelt goodbye, a farewell that, although it offers snippets of what could come, does not seem to have an immediate continuity solution in what will be the next season of Thor with Donny Cates as screenwriter. An end and end of the cycle that summarizes a trajectory of more than five years and at the same time leaves a taste in the mouth far from the bittersweet, closer to the duty accomplished, to the wink to the faithful reader who has followed the adventures of this Asgardian month by month He has been represented by various temporary incarnations of himself and has even been stripped of his place in the divine pantheon.

King thor

Panini comics

Jason Aaron

2020-06-04

Esad Ribić

ISBN: 977000544400000107

Number of pages : 48

Jason Aaron's farewell as a screenwriter for Thor! After seven mind-blowing years, the end of an era comes. Gorr prepares for the murder of the last god: the father of all existence.

