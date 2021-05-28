Marvel is studying the possibility of a series about this character

Disney + and Marvel Studios are planning a series based on one of the protagonists of Wakandan culture. The spin-off would be confirmed soon by the company.

The sequel to Black panther production has already started, but apparently, it has been so much the impact of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that the company is already preparing more projects related to that nation. One of the obvious details is that T´Challa I would not be the protagonist of these.

So things, even if you know very well how Ryan coogler will replace the void left by Chadwick boseman, other Wakandan characters will have the opportunity to shine on the big or small screen. Several of them would gain space and even star in series of the future of the franchise.

According The Hollywood Reporter, the study has among its plans the idea of ​​a series of Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje. The news comes after this group of the military elite of the aforementioned nation took great importance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The soldiers headlined several of the best action sequences on the show. Disney +, as well as they led the capture of the Baron Zemo.

Despite the above, Okoye, who is played by Danai Gurira, did not appear on the show. However, this would not prevent the studio from wanting to give it an important place with a spin-off. According to the report, the production will delve into the character’s origins.

For her part, the actress confirmed her presence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This film will be the fourth I make for him UCM, after participating in the first part of it, as well as in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

In addition, the interpreter appeared for eight years in The walking dead, where he obtained great recognition. In this production it was in 89 episodes from the third to the tenth season.