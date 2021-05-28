Marvel is developing two TV series based on Black Panther

Marvel studios I would be working on two TV series for Disney + based on Black panther. The study, in 2018, introduced us to Wakanda of his cinematic universe with Chadwick boseman repeating his character of T’Challa after his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

There were very high expectations that, without a doubt, were met by both the specialized critics and the box office. Ryan coogler He will repeat as a director in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Marvel has much bigger plans for several of the characters related to the superhero and the (fictional) African country.

The report comes from Deadline who assure that the studio is working on two TV series focused on the kingdom of Wakanda. The first would be a prequel that will tell the origin story of Okoye, with Danai Gurira repeating the role.

There is also another television series, which is being developed by Ryan Coogler in which Gugira would also participate in some way. Most likely, the two projects will be released later from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: a global phenomenon

Black panther hit theaters in 2018 and became an immediate global phenomenon. The film garnered seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It also received a nomination for a Golden Globe for best picture.

The film grossed 1,347 million dollars. $ 700.1 million correspond to the United States and Canada, and the remaining $ 646.9 million to other territories. For a time it was the most popular solo superhero film and the third most commercially successful for Marvel studios. In addition, it was the second highest grossing film of 2018, surpassed only by Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War).

What’s more, Black panther has a very important cultural relevance, showing how a greater representation does not mean less economic impact and that films where the protagonist is not a white American man can have a global reach and reach all types of audiences.

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Disney announced that it would not seek a new actor for the character of T’Challa, but would instead pay tribute to him in the film’s sequel. It opens on July 8, 2022 in cinemas around the world.

