Marvel is committed to inclusion; there will be Captain America gay and indigenous – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Marvel go on betting on diversity, also in his comics. The company has revealed that the saga The United States of Captain America will introduce the first indigenous Captain America in a new story by writer Darcie Little Badger, who belongs to the Lipán Apache group, and artist David Cutler, a member of the Qalipu First Nation.

The third installment of The United States of Captain America -saga in which Marvel will also present Aaron Fisher, a homosexual teenager who will also carry the shield, thus being the first gay Captain America- It will mark the coming-out of Joe Gomez, a member of the Kikapú people. The character will help Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson after a mysterious thief steals their shield.

Little Badger, who created Gomez alongside Cutler, explained that Joe is a construction worker who uses his skills to help end destruction after alien or villain attacks.

Gomez loves helping her community and does not charge tribal elders, something Little Badger reminds people of her own community.

I know many people like Joe, many of them are my indigenous relatives, so it was wonderful to help develop a character with their values, strength and extreme skills to operate cranes, “commented the author. For his part, Cutler said that creating an indigenous character for Marvel “means more than I can express.”

Via The United States of Captain America Marvel aims to tell the stories of different communities. The first volume of the saga will go on sale next June. While waiting for its release, fans have already seen an image of Joe Gomez’s design.

