MARVEL HC Longshot Review: Origin

He arrived forgetful, without even knowing what his name was, pursued by monstrous beings from another dimensional plane. They named him Longshot because of his tremendous luck. Panini Comics compiles the six-issue limited series that served as its introduction, in a beautifully crafted hardcover volume.

Your luck, my misfortune

“Fortune smiles on the bold” said the poet Virgilio in the Aeneid. Another thing cannot be argued at first when we think of the character created by Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams for the limited series at hand. The environment that surrounds him still did not suggest that he was going to place him among the networks of the Mutant Universe. Nocenti and Adams created a whole lore around Longshot that included Mojo and Spiral, among others, who already had some of the characteristics that they later dragged very markedly, such as the obsession with the audience of the cinematographic productions of the Mojo Universe.

All that waste of creativity was concentrated in just a handful of episodes that so much game gave later in the X-series from the mid-eighties and well into the nineties, with collateral damage such as the characters known as Baby-X or Excalibur. But the 10th Annual of The Impossible X-Men would still have to arrive for the handsome blonde from another dimension to come into contact with the mutants already in the hands of Chris Claremont and a very inspired Alan Davis. Originally the Marvel characters that accompanied him were in a very different league as Spiderman, Hulka or Doctor Strange had the opportunity to establish their first contact with Longshot in these pages.

The metaphysics of power

We cannot say that Ann Nocenti’s career at Marvel was very long but it can certainly be said that she remembered. He debuted with the scripts for four issues of Spider-Woman, which closed the first volume of the collection, and after this Longshot limited series he spent five years at the helm of the word processor in a much-remembered Daredevil stage with John’s pencils Romita Jr. With Longshot, she is disheveled, with the inclusion of constant new concepts to develop the characters that she includes in these issues. He launched an unknown inhabitant of another dimension to stardom and he did it in the best of ways, he gave him soul.

He also took the opportunity to launch his own metaphysical ideas about the existence of a creator and the shady practices of the rulers who believe themselves to be gods pulling the strings, making Longshot the rebel who opposes power from his position as a slave, a concept already used. Throughout the history of planet Earth, the rebellions of those who were subjected have even been famous … let them tell Spartacus, without going any further. Even so, Nocenti calls to rise up from the oppression from innocence, with concepts of good and evil very clear and defined, without ambiguity, with a Longshot that may have hundreds of doubts but knows perfectly how to distinguish that life cannot be happily taken away.

Arthur Adams’s drawing

In 1985 we witnessed the emergence of a young author whose lines were so detailed and elaborate that delivery times hindered the possibility of seeing him in a regular series on a constant basis. His appearances were restricted to limited series, Annuals and specials, as well as quite a few covers. Enjoying Arthur Adams is a delight to behold. The level of his illustrations in the mid-eighties was not up to the standards of many. Apart from Longshot we had the pleasure of seeing him in the Annuals of that same year where what we know as The Asgardian Wars took place, with The X-Men and The New Mutants engaged in an adventure in Asgard of the most memorable and remembered.

In the limited series of the volume that concerns us, he already shows what he is capable of, although Whilce Portacio’s inking, being wonderful, does not embellish at the level that Adams or Terry Austin can apply, but just a step behind. The representations of Mojo, Espiral and company that he executes with mastery became an invariable canon for the future, those perfect creations could hardly be improved. Even the madness of the invertebrate lord of Mundo Mojo springs from his haunting gaze in a permanent fixation that cannot blink.

An instant hit

Longoshot became an instant hit, a debut in every way that elevated its creators and catapulted the character, just a year later, into the pages of best-selling mutants. The X-Men opened their doors wide for him, fell in love with almost every girl he came across. The male readers envied his luck but also his beauty and his long blonde hair typical of a “heavy” singer. Welcome to the universe of the lucky, welcome to unlimited creativity.

This volume is also complemented by a large number of designs, sketches and illustrations by Arthur Adams for the series, as well as what Ann Nocenti had cataloged as Longshot’s Bible, where we can see how he originally planned the entire character design and your universe. Some more than interesting extras.

Marvel HC. Longshot

Url: Panini comics

Illustrator: Arthur Adams, Ann Nocenti

ISBN: 9788413348612

Number of pages : 216

Description : A perfect complement to Marvel Gold. The Impossible X-Patrol No. 7. The miniseries in which Longshot was featured in the Marvel Universe, in a single volume with countless extras. Discover a man without a past who has incredible good luck. Now he must accept his destiny as a hero, but it will not be easy.

