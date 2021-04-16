Marvel has big plans for that Falcon & Winter Soldier character

Today’s episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has included a surprise appearance by a character. This is not news because the writer of the series himself, Malcolm Spellman, as revealed in the past. What is interesting is what character he is. There has been a lot of speculation about him, but we finally know his identity.

As said, it is a well-known character from the Marvel comics universe but who had not yet debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his revelation, details arrive of what his plans were for the MCU. Obviously, we are talking about episode 5 spoilers by Falcon & Winter Soldier.

As revealed exclusively by the Vanity Fair media, there are bigger plans for the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, beyond his participation in the series. Apparently, sources close to the production assure the media that Louis-Dreyfus was actually going to make his MCU debut with the movie “Black Widow.”, since it was going to really premiere on May 1, 2020, before the premiere of this series.

At the moment, there are not many details about what this character holds, but with what is known right now, it would be logical to think that Louis-Dreyfus also assumes the identity of the Agent of Power / Power Broker in the series, thus giving him a change from the comics. In the cartoons, Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine has had many names, but one of those with the most potential in this context is Madame Hydra, an identity that many other women have assumed. In fact, some have ruled in Madripoor and run terrorist organizations

His origin in the comic, in which he goes from being part of the elite of the Italian jet-set to a secret agent, could explain the appearance of Louis-Dreyfus in “Black Widow”, as Madame Hydra is finally revealed as an agent. Russian sleeper, which in the MCU could be adapted as having trained in the same Soviet program that trained Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Bolova, the Red Room.

Also, in the comics, Valentina is a love interest for Nick Fury. She was also the leader of the “Female Force,” an all-female assault team with none other than Sharon Carter as its first leader.

Via information | Vanity fair