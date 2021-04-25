Marvel fans make fun of Tom Holland because Anthony Mackie will have his movie as Captain America

Sam Wilson, superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made tremendous progress in the saga in recent weeks. Thanks to the final chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, we found out that he has finally taken up the mantle of Captain America, something that had been in question for several weeks. Tom Holland made fun of Anthony Mackie a few years ago because he did not have his own movie as Falcon, however, very soon we will have Captain america 4, a situation that has made fans remember when Tom made fun of Mackie for not having his own movie… But things are very different now.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Anthony Mackie joined the MCU in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, film in which he was presenting as Falcon. The character went on to become a secondary of the franchise and appeared recurrently in other films such as Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and even Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%, in which he had a cameo in the final minutes. But everything changed in Endgame, when Steve Rogers grants Sam Wilson his famous shield, declaring the attempt of a new Captain America to represent the country.

Tom holland, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan visited Ace Comic-Con in Seattle in 2018, where they discussed their work at Marvel Studios. During some point of the conversation Mackie revealed that he hadn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming yet – 92%, to which Holland asked, “Haven’t you seen Spider-Man: Homecoming?” Anthony shakes his head mockingly and Tom says: “I have not seen the movie Falcon. Oh no, there isn’t one, sorry. ” Of course the room exploded in laughter and Mackie had to settle for saying, “Well played, sir. Well played”.

We invite you to read: James Cameron wants Marvel to make billions of dollars again at the box office

But things are completely different now and Sam Wilson will have his own movie very soon, although not as Falcon. The last chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows us Sam Wilson dressed in his new costume as Captain America, courtesy of the Dora Milaje; The new Cap was given the task of resolving the conflict started by the Flag Smasher and exhibited himself to the world as the next to carry the shield, an achievement for the African-American community. Shortly after the episode was released on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios itself confirmed that Captain america 4 it will be a reality.

In social networks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remember that mockery launched by Tom holland to Anthony Mackie for not having his own movie like Falcon. In social networks we can see multiple publications of Internet users who laugh at Tom because things have changed forever and we will see Sam Wilson in a perhaps more privileged position than Peter Parker. It is worth wondering what the impact of the new Captain America will be on the MCU and if in the future we will see him lead all the Avengers who join in the resolution of the next great cosmic conflict.

Here are some of the tweets that rescue Holland’s teasing towards Mackie and give him a couple of turns.

Tom Holland is punching the air right now because Anthony Mackie is getting his own movie.

Tom Holland’s punching air right now over Anthony Mackie getting his own movie 😂 # CaptainAmerica4 pic.twitter.com/zsvHbOwwNo – Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) April 23, 2021

Tom: “Oh I haven’t seen the Falcon movie oh wait there isn’t one.” Anthony Mackie:

Tom: “Oh I haven’t seen the Falcon movie oh wait there isn’t one” Anthony Mackie: pic.twitter.com/OrNkDb258E – TheDoctorX11 (@ TheDoctorX11) April 24, 2021

Tom: “I haven’t seen your entire solo trilogy yet. Oh wait …” Anthony:

Tom: “I haven’t seen your whole solo trilogy yet. Oh wait … “

Anthony: pic.twitter.com/CrFimcQpkD – Zachary Mitchell Rohlf (@zachary_m_rohlf) April 25, 2021

Tom Holland when he heard that Anthony Mackie will have his own movie for Captain America:

Tom Holland when he heard that Anthony Mackie is getting his own Movie for Captain America pic.twitter.com/ZyTvJ8udRJ – Jayvon Thomas # CATWS🦅💪 (@ JayvonThomas2) April 24, 2021

Tom Holland: * exists *. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan:

Tom Holland: * exists *

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan: #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/3T99VqRFXo – 15 Minutes of Marvel (@ 15minutemarvel) April 22, 2021

You may also be interested in: Rumor: Marvel could bring back the stars of Netflix series, but there is a cat locked up