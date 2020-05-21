Twitter is going crazy over NASA’s claim that there is a parallel universe and Marvel fans are making references to the movies.

As if the year 2020 couldn’t get crazier. NASA researchers in Antarctica have detected evidence of a parallel universe born from the same Big Bang event that created our world. However, this parallel universe has an important twist: the rules of physics and time itself seem to go backwards. According to New Scientist, evidence for this parallel universe was first discovered in 2016 during an experiment where researchers used a giant balloon to lift electronic antennas skyward over Antarctica. Naturally, this supposed discovery has the Internet crazed. And that’s why Marvel fans draw so many parallels with movies.

During the experiment, scientists found what was described as a “wind” of particles from space that were “a million times more powerful” than anything they have ever seen before. It is the energy level of those particles that seems to be the key to the finding. The implication of the finding is that the particles travel backwards in time and therefore suggest a parallel universe.

Curiously, the UCM will begin to explore parallel universes.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans will be able to see that things will get pretty crazy with the multiverse and with different realities that the movies will show us. Especially Doctor Strange 2, since it has been speculated that we could get to see the 3 Spider-Man that have appeared in the cinema: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

This is how the experiment is described:

“The simplest explanation for the phenomenon is that at the time of the Big Bang, 13.8 billion years ago, two universes formed, ours and one that, from our perspective, is working with time going backwards.” The report said.

It is important to note that while the idea of ​​evidence for a parallel universe is fascinating, not everyone agrees with the findings. Peter Gorham, principal investigator for NASA’s Antarctic Impulse Transient Antenna project, said there were some skeptics and it is not impossible that there are other explanations for the findings, such as a malfunction with ANITA or the possibility of a new class of subatomic particles. .

It’s a good thing that Marvel fans are interested in science, especially if it’s as fascinating as this NASA discovery. It is not the first time that the space agency collides with UCM supporters. Since in the period between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame they wanted them to rescue Iron Man / Tony Stark.