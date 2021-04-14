Marvel fans debated the strengths and weaknesses of the MCU’s Spider-Man

The first Spider-Man movie was released in theaters in 2002. Nineteen years later, six more live-action films have come out. This has meant that we have seen three different actors play the young arachnid: TTobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. If nothing strange happens, and with the Covid something could happen, on December 17 the eighth film of the arachnid will be released: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This film has generated a lot of expectations because of the animated film Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. That movie is a very free adaptation of the Spider-Verse comic. The main point in common is that both deal with the meeting of various versions of this hero from different corners of the multiverse. Fans wish with all their hearts that the eighth film uses a similar concept and brings together the three actors who have played Peter Parker in a single film.

There have been all kinds of clues and indications that this could be the case. The main one of it is that Jamie Foxx is going to play Electro again; that is, a villain from a movie Andrew Garfield is going to appear in one of Tom holland. The other clue is the presence of Doctor Strange. Since his next movie is called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it hasn’t been hard to speculate that maybe we could see some of the multiverse a little earlier in the friendly New York neighbor movie.

The possibility that we can see all three actors in the same film has made fans go to Twitter these days to debate the strengths and weaknesses of the MCU’s Spider-Man. It is not unusual for this to happen if we take into account that it has had several radical differences, the main one being that this version is part of a larger heroic universe to the degree that it did not debut in its own movie, but in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Here are some of the best tweets from this heated debate:

The MCU’s Spider-Man arc was a perfect way to reboot and introduce him to the universe. I prefer this exciting vision to ideas recycled again. Even with this progressive arc, they have managed to capture the heart of the character. Tom may star in a Spider-Man movie.

The MCU’s Spider-Man is not Spider-Man

I think the fact that the MCU’s Spider-Man is basically Tony’s protégé [Stark] it’s an interesting departure from what the other adaptations have done with the character.

In my opinion one of the weakest parts of the MCU’s Spider-Man is that it happens in high school and focuses on his teenage life. It’s unbearably boring. Teachers are caricatures. Students feel like decorative extras. Flash can be easily ignored. Besides filling the story with love interests, it adds nothing to it.

I don’t think any of the MCU’s Spider-Man suits are up to any good. And to take it a step further, the best live action suit we’ve ever owned was The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

‘The MCU’s Spider-Man story arc was about stepping out of Tony’s shadow.’ He shouldn’t have been in his shadow in the first place.

I don’t like the Spider-Man from the MCU. I can’t connect Tom Holland to Peter Parker. It is a first problem. I think Holland can play a great Peter Parker, but the material he has to work with stays on the surface, even when he tries to go deeper. That is a second problem.

The MCU’s Spider-Man haters always bring up the fact that he’s ‘been in five movies’ when they complain about his character development. And in three of those movies combined, not even twenty minutes come out.

To be honest, this has more Spider-Man energy than his two MCU movies combined.

That’s another thing about the MCU’s Spider-Man. Films don’t make me want to be Spider-Man. With the other movies (and cartoons), I wanted to be that character, traveling around town with my web, catching bad guys, climbing walls. The MCU-Man is just… there.

