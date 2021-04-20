Marvel fans compare Shang-Chi trailer to Iron Fist

The first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released by Marvel Studios just a few hours ago and quickly became a global trend on all social networks. After a 2020 without superheroes, fans of the MCU are eager to watch the arrival of new characters who will join the legion of Avengers. But Shang-Chi couldn’t be avoided compared to Iron Fist – 50%, the popular Marvel and Netflix series in which we also feature a leading martial arts expert. Read on for all the details.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was announced a few years ago, a film that will be part of phase 4 of the MCU and that will introduce the first superhero of Asian descent in the saga. The first trailer surprised us with great action sequences, and it is that from afar you can see that Simu liu, its main star, is an expert in martial arts; the kicks and punches are guaranteed in the movie. But not everyone was indifferent to the slight resemblance between Shang-Chi and Iron Fist, a pair of superheroes whose talents lie in stunts and hand-to-hand combat.

Remember that Iron fist It premiered on the Netflix platform in 2017, as part of an agreement with Disney and Marvel to produce series about minor comic book characters. At that time, the mouse company was not very clear about the mission of developing its own streaming platform and things seemed to be going well; Unfortunately, the fans were shot down when in the last months of 2018 the cancellation of the series was confirmed along with others of the same type, generating great dissatisfaction and anger among the consuming public.

Although fans have not forgotten the incredible feats of Iron Fist on the big screen, now Marvel Studios is showing up with their own kung-fu master superhero and we are sure it will be a success. The initial advance of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings allows us to observe that the film has the same style of all the other MCU products: an adventure of family humor and interesting drama, so it will surely connect very well with the mainstream audience, especially with those who seek healthy Asian-American representation in the entertainment industry. Let’s remember that the last few months have been a bastion for the #StopAsianHate movement, so this movie is perfect.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is the second film of phase 4 of the MCU and will reach the public on September 3, 2021 after a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic; So far Disney has not confirmed if the launch will be exclusively in cinemas or if we can also see them on Disney Plus paying for Premium Access. Black Widow is the next installment of the MCU, perfect for the summer and for the streaming platform. Will they be able to collect good numbers in theaters?

Next, we present a series of tweets that compare Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings with Finn Jones’s work on Iron fist, the Netflix series canceled.

Iron Fist watching that new Shang-Chi trailer:

Iron Fist watching that new #ShangChi trailer like pic.twitter.com/iNdVsJWtvW – Neo (@NeoGameSpark) April 19, 2021

Shang-Chi accomplished more than Netflix’s Iron Fist in just 2 minutes.

Shang-Chi just outsold Netflix’s Iron Fist in only 2 minutes. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/HgwF2E5RD1 – T’Challa Stan (@ KhameekJ03) April 19, 2021

Shang-Chi did in 2 minutes what Iron Fist couldn’t do in 2 seasons.

Shang-Chi did in 2 minutes what Iron Fist couldn’t do in 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/hY9qf1jvxG – Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) April 19, 2021

All these tweets comparing Shang Chi to Iron Fist remind me of how painful the Iron Fist Netflix series was. Marathoning that was one of the worst Marvel-made things I’ve ever experienced.

All these tweets comparing Shang Chi to Iron Fist reminds me of how painful the Iron Fist Netflix show was. Binging that was some of the worst of Marvel I ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/DmXVM5qouH – Knux (@ knux333jw) April 19, 2021

People realized how much Netflix dropped the ball with Iron Fist after watching the trailer for Shang-Chi. Like a real disappointment seeing how amazing it could have been.

People realizing how much Netflix dropped the ball with Iron Fist after seeing the #ShangChi trailer. Like a royal letdown seeing how potential awesome it could have been pic.twitter.com/nDb2uU5I5e – Gaming_Agent99 (God Butt Squirts) (@ Gaming_agent99) April 19, 2021

As evidenced today, the people comparing the two series are apparently unaware that Shang-Chi and Iron Fist are very different characters, that they are not exactly the same because they both use martial arts, but it doesn’t surprise me either.

As evidenced today people comparing the two are apparently not aware Shang-Chi and Iron Fist are two very different characters that are not the exact same because they both use martial arts but I’m also not surprised pic.twitter.com/hdUANtDyYp – 🗡️🎭 Adonys 🎭🗡️ The Pirate Bard (@thebardsandbees) April 19, 2021

