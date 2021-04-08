Marvel fans assure that Wanda could defeat Superman – Tomatazos

These first months of the year, superhero fans had many reasons to celebrate, as first Marvel Studios offered us its first live-action Disney Plus series that kept viewers tuned every Friday to see WandaVision – 95%, and shortly after it ended, we were able to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max and other platforms – 82%, the long-awaited movie that the director’s fans have been clamoring for for more than two years.

WandaVision was centered on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and her family created with her powers, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League had six main characters, but one stood out above the others by demonstrating his superiority: Superman. Now, due to a post on Twitter, fans of Marvel and DC have started arguing about who would win in a fight between Superman and Wanda. This was the tweet that sparked the controversy:

Wandavision has made people think that Wanda can beat Superman, what the heck?

Wandavision has given people the mindset that Wanda can beat Superman, like what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/4XSsJN85Cm – denzel’s ski mask era (@spiderdip) April 2, 2021

Who is really stronger? That question should be placed on the same level as the question of “who would win between Goku and Superman?”, Since they are fictional characters, whose powers are not consistent in their many versions and in some cases are not measurable, we can only stay in subjectivity, and in the best of cases, intersubjectivity.

According to the Superman Wiki, the superhero is vulnerable, in addition to kryptonite, to magic, although it is clarified that only if it comes from a divine / semi-divine being is it capable of killing it. Another problem we have when facing two characters is the version of them, since as some fans pointed out on Twitter, a writer can make Superman’s strength unlimited, which, as absurd as it may seem, gives him an advantage. unlimited.

In the image that started it all we have Superman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, who showed his great strength fighting with Steppenwolf, and together we have the Wanda of WandaVision, which unlike his appearances in films, in the series showed that his power is immeasurable, capable of altering reality at will and even creating things from nothing. However, his physical stamina is still that of a human, could Superman use that to his advantage?

This is not the place to discuss it, but many of the fans who turned the “Wanda” trend on Twitter believe that the Scarlet Witch would win easily.

Wanda woke up one day and literally changed reality globally and unleashed one of the wildest events Marvel has ever seen. But Superman has a cape, I guess. https://t.co/MzmjKaepUN – Cristina Domenech (@firecrackerx) April 7, 2021

Let’s see what Stan Lee said in his day, if the comic is Wanda’s, Wanda will win, and if the comic is DC’s, Wanda will win the same because DC superheroes give pain https://t.co/pRPqSsa3FV – Alba Basketball ⛹️‍♀️ (@pacope__) April 7, 2021

The only reason why Superman would beat Wanda is because Wanda is a character with established limits while Superman’s strength is what his writer wants. https://t.co/GUONkuG3vw – The Furious Geek of Literature (@geekfurioso) April 7, 2021

Superman is vulnerable to magic. Wanda uses magic. 1 + 1 = 2 https://t.co/JSzJFQA1tc – 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊🎲 #AlmasDeMetal (@VoiceOfDante) April 7, 2021

Who wins between Superman and Wanda ???? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Response from someone who knows Superman: Wanda duh, Superman is not immune to magic lmao Correct answer: Whoever beats the writer, this discussion is stupid xP https://t.co/6m5tFSWTy2 – Gerry // Adora. Story Maker 💙 (@Mermaid_Dork) April 7, 2021

Look, I love Superman, but Wanda could create a town with houses, people and dogs made of kryptonite and fuck Clark in 10 seconds. https://t.co/D2ONnlARuN – TheLycan 🔻☭ 🇮🇨 (@ TheLycan47) April 7, 2021

Superman is weak before magic and Wanda is an expert in magic and in hurting the masculinity of lords, so … https://t.co/r3b66HKzUR – Basil 🔬🔎 (@Basiluisco) April 6, 2021

Hundreds of adults arguing over who could win in a battle between Superman and Wanda … xDD pic.twitter.com/9DKP4QW8dP – Pablo González ㋡ (@Caith_Sith) April 7, 2021

wanda farts and superman disintegrates https://t.co/kmwngu3E1M – lucas (@ m00erto) April 6, 2021

Listen to me Wanda has literally altered reality at will what the hell are you telling me https://t.co/yk2illYJCa – Jars / Satine Fansy || – // (@satinefansy) April 6, 2021

Neither Wanda nor Superman, we all know that Spawn is the fucking king, stop shitting. pic.twitter.com/WJr2vTbVgC – The Wolf Is Loose. (@Dumpthrasher) April 7, 2021

The rivalry between DC and Marvel fans is real, but it has been accentuated by the rise of social networks and by the cinematic universes of each company. The big difference between the two is that Marvel’s has managed to be consistent within certain margins, and DC’s is a mess.

Marvel Studios built over more than 20 feature films a story that is now known as the Infinity Saga, which concluded with Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% were very well received by critics and fans and were huge box office hits. DC Comics for its part began its franchise with The Man of Steel – 55%, but in 2016 when Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% hit theaters, Warner Bros. executives decided to make significant changes to the project, and the first experiment in that direction was a total failure, Justice League – 41%.