Marvel fans assure that Wanda could defeat Superman – Tomatazos

These first months of the year, superhero fans had many reasons to celebrate, as first Marvel Studios offered us its first live-action Disney Plus series that kept viewers tuned every Friday to see WandaVision – 95%, and shortly after it ended, we were able to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max and other platforms – 82%, the long-awaited movie that the director’s fans have been clamoring for for more than two years.

WandaVision was centered on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and her family created with her powers, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League had six main characters, but one stood out above the others by demonstrating his superiority: Superman. Now, due to a post on Twitter, fans of Marvel and DC have started arguing about who would win in a fight between Superman and Wanda. This was the tweet that sparked the controversy:

Wandavision has made people think that Wanda can beat Superman, what the heck?

Who is really stronger? That question should be placed on the same level as the question of “who would win between Goku and Superman?”, Since they are fictional characters, whose powers are not consistent in their many versions and in some cases are not measurable, we can only stay in subjectivity, and in the best of cases, intersubjectivity.

According to the Superman Wiki, the superhero is vulnerable, in addition to kryptonite, to magic, although it is clarified that only if it comes from a divine / semi-divine being is it capable of killing it. Another problem we have when facing two characters is the version of them, since as some fans pointed out on Twitter, a writer can make Superman’s strength unlimited, which, as absurd as it may seem, gives him an advantage. unlimited.

In the image that started it all we have Superman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, who showed his great strength fighting with Steppenwolf, and together we have the Wanda of WandaVision, which unlike his appearances in films, in the series showed that his power is immeasurable, capable of altering reality at will and even creating things from nothing. However, his physical stamina is still that of a human, could Superman use that to his advantage?

This is not the place to discuss it, but many of the fans who turned the “Wanda” trend on Twitter believe that the Scarlet Witch would win easily.

The rivalry between DC and Marvel fans is real, but it has been accentuated by the rise of social networks and by the cinematic universes of each company. The big difference between the two is that Marvel’s has managed to be consistent within certain margins, and DC’s is a mess.

Marvel Studios built over more than 20 feature films a story that is now known as the Infinity Saga, which concluded with Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% were very well received by critics and fans and were huge box office hits. DC Comics for its part began its franchise with The Man of Steel – 55%, but in 2016 when Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% hit theaters, Warner Bros. executives decided to make significant changes to the project, and the first experiment in that direction was a total failure, Justice League – 41%.