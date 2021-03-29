Marvel fan gets Guinness World record for Avengers: Endgame

A Marvel fan managed to get the Guinness World Record for having seen Avengers: Endgame 191 times in the cinema.

Without a doubt, Ramiro Alanis can be considered the best fan that Avengers: Endgame has around the world. It is about a Florida man who recently broke a record for having gone to the movies to see the end of The Avengers a total of 191 times. It should be noted that Ramiro Alanis already has the Guinness record for being the person who has attended the cinema the most times to see the same movie.

It was Ramiro Alanis himself who shared the news through his Twitter account, where he uploaded a photo in which he is seen very happy with the Captain America shield on one side and with the jersey of his football team, the Tigres . In his hand, he holds the award in the form of a framed diploma that is always awarded by the Guinness organization, whom he mentioned in the post. “Officially I am incredible,” he also wrote to title his publication.

I’m Officially Amazing !!! A @GWR Title Holder for “The Most Cinema Productions Attended – Same Film”

With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame. # Marvel @Russo_Brothers #TigreVengador @ChrisEvans @Kevfeige @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @karengillan @jimmyfallon #Tigres @CinePREMIERE https://t.co/FxdA6Fh7Vt pic.twitter.com/Z5Vt pic.twitter – Agustin Alanis (@ agalanis17) March 17, 2021

576 hours inside the cinema

Avengers: Endgame premiered on April 26, 2019 and by June of that same year, Alanis had already seen it 116 times: “I had bought tickets to see it five times the weekend of the premiere so I wouldn’t miss anything. Then, I started going every day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the movie, “he told CNN. And something that also motivated him was to join the large number of records that the film was breaking, such as being the highest grossing in history: “After seeing how Avengers: Endgame was breaking records and making history, I decided to do it too” , he counted, although this distinction was recovered by Avatar a few weeks ago in China. Remember that this Marvel movie had a duration of 3 hours. That said, Ramiro spent 576 hours in the movies, which is equivalent to a full 24 days spent watching the film.

All Marvel Studios movies included Avengers: Endgame can be seen on the platform streaming Disney + by following this link.