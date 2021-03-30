Marvel fan gets Guinness World record by watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in theaters 191 times

If loyalty and love towards a movie were measured by the number of times you go to see it, Ramiro Alanis can consider himself the best fan that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ could have. It is about a man from Florida who has recently broken all unimaginable records by having attended the cinema to see the closing of The Avengers a total of 191 times. Alanis already holds the Guinness record for being the person who has attended the cinema the most times to see the same movie. It should be noted that, of all that barbarity of viewings, none carried out it from their home.

I’m Officially Amazing !!! A @GWR Title Holder for “The Most Cinema Productions Attended – Same Film”

With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame. # Marvel @Russo_Brothers #TigreVengador @ChrisEvans @Kevfeige @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @karengillan @jimmyfallon #Tigres @CinePREMIERE https://t.co/FxdA6Fh7Vt pic.twitter.com/Z5Vtpic.twitter.com ? Agustin Alanis (@ agalanis17) March 17, 2021

Alanis himself shared the news through his Twitter account, where he uploaded a photo in which he looked euphoric, with the Captain America shield on one side and with the jersey of his soccer team, the Tigres. In his hand, the award in the form of a framed diploma that the Guinness organization always gives, whom he mentioned in the publication along with all: Russo Brothers, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Kevin Feige and company. “Officially I am incredible,” he also wrote to title his publication.

The film premiered on April 26, 2019 and by June of that same year, Alanis had already seen it 116 times: “I had bought tickets to see it five times the weekend of the premiere so as not to miss anything. Then, I started going every day, to post my rounds or views because I really love the movie, “he told CNN. And something that also motivated him was to join the large number of records that the film was breaking, such as being the highest grossing in history: “After seeing how ‘Endgame’ was breaking records and making history, I decided to do it too,” he said, although this distinction was regained by ‘Avatar’ at the beginning of the month with its re-release in China.

The movie lasts 3 hours

To the record of attending the cinema more times for the same film, which already sounds heavy, we must add on top that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ lasts 3 hours, a total of 181 minutes. Adding everything up, Ramiro Alanis, who is a supervisor in his family’s construction company, has spent 576 hours in the dark room, which is equivalent to 24 whole days invested in seeing it. The fan confessed that he had to give up many things during this time, including his family, work, social life, and gym.

But all this focused on achieving this record that has snatched another Marvel fan, the Youtuber NemRaps, who had seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, its predecessor, 103 times. The achievement of this fan was the main motivation, he counted, to fulfill his goal.