Marvel does not rule out the possibility of Venom joining the MCU

Among the various fronts that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has open right now, and perhaps it can solve films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” depending on how the idea of ​​the multiverse is managed, is the issue from the Sony Pictures movie universe. Right now there are two Marvel movie universes. On one side the Marvel Studios films that make up the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe, and on the other the Spider-Man universe films that have been created, such as the two Venom films or the upcoming “Morbius” and “Kraven.

These universes are disconnected but they have positioned Spider-Man as the “only character” to move between these universes. The question is, will there ever come a time when these two universes come together?

This question is the one that has posed to the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, asking him directly if there will come a day when Venom joins the MCU. Feige is as vague as usual, and does not close the possibility right now to absolutely nothing.

Obviously, I don’t want to talk about rumors or speculation about what could and could not happen in relation to any character that Marvel Studios has not brought to the screen yet. But I’ll say what I’ve always said, that having been with Marvel for 20 years I would not rule out anything. I wouldn’t rule out anything completely. When, how and where to see. Any rumor you read on the internet could happen anytime between tomorrow and never.

A somewhat generic response but at least it is not as forceful and closed as perhaps it could seem a few years ago.

Recall that it is yet to be known how Spider-Man will have that ability to move between universes, since there is no announced film from the Marvel movie universe of Sony Pictures in which the appearance of the arachnid is confirmed.

Via information | Rotten tomatoes