Marvel does not plan to release these series on Blu-Ray | Entertainment

Everything seems to indicate (although without official confirmation) that Disney has no plans to launch series such as Scarlet Witch and Vision or Falcón and the Winter Soldier in physical format.

During the first half of 2021, the series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Loki, they are serving as balm for Marvel fans who had been without news from the MCU for more than a year. The pandemic delayed all the premieres in 2020, leaving a feeling of emptiness in those who had been watching one (or several) for 10 years marvel movies.

Disney Plus, the streaming service of the Mouse House, has made it possible that, despite the situation in movie theaters in many countries, a portion of the MCU remains in our homes. But what about something more physical, like a Blu-Ray?

According to TV Line, Disney has no plans to launch any of the Marvel series in physical format, which would make it impossible to achieve Scarlet Witch and Vision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier for our collection of Marvel movies (and series).

Kevin Feige He said in January that he had no idea if the series would be marketed in physical format, especially since it is on Disney Plus, where you can always put it (after subscription payment, of course). However, this is not an official confirmation from Disney, or directly from Marvel studios. There is a possibility that this approach will change if the demand for the physical product is high. Not another thing, but we all know that studios don’t waste time marketing something they know is going to sell.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.