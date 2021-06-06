MARVEL Doctor Doom Review: Bedford Falls

The closing of the short collection dedicated to Doctor Doom, the most charismatic villain of the Fantastic Four, has arrived.

Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larroca have brought us closer to a Victor Von Muerte (Doctor Doom), novel in many ways. Panini Comics publishes the second and final volume of an epic of redemption.

The ruthless monarch and dictator

There have been various attempts to position Victor Von Muerte on the side of the good guys but for some things or for others we end up seeing disappointment and, consequently, greater conviction to continue maintaining his line on the part of a self-made man, whose ego reaches heights rarely seen. Death wants recognition, gratitude from the mortals he assists from his superior knowledge, an unparalleled intellect that barely admits to standing next to Reed Richards … on rare occasions. In the pages of the previous volume we have seen him accused of actions that he had not committed, losing his control over a Latveria that has been in the hands of Symkaria.

Death’s redemption has led him down an interesting path, he has even had curious companions who have come to ask certain questions that are not the first time they have been hinted at. The journey ends up solving the loose ends that this series of ten numbers has been leaving in the air, such as the visions that the main protagonist has suffered, including the two children attributed to him. And if something remains fixed in the mind of the reader, it is the demand for loyalty that Death applies to those who are at his side, as well as the consequences of touching what is his, especially if it is his beloved Latveria. As much as we see Victor’s evil, we understand his motivation, we empathize with his feeling, with his rage, with his anger, even being aware of his embrace of perversity.

From comedy to drama in a few pages

One of the most remarkable things about the ten episodes that Christopher Cantwell has offered us in this series is the large number of records of Doctor Doom that we have been able to visualize. Since the defeat and fall from grace when he resurfaces in fullness, we have verified that Death is not someone who agrees to surrender, nor does he cease to be a monarch even if the crown is snatched from him. Even a certain comic vibe is glimpsed when he has to interact with Kang the Conqueror. Cantwell has played with a multitude of options until he returns us to the darkest Doctor Doom, the one who shows no mercy, who demands more than he gives. It gives us the creeps to imagine the next step of the owner of Latveria, because it is his, others live to serve him.

To capture all this we have the art of Salvador Larroca. The pencils and inks of the Valencian scratch at an exceptional level, as he has us badly used to. His representation of Doctor Death is dark and angry, protected by the rough armor that covers his body and covers his disfigured face. Especially noteworthy is the visual section of number 8 USA in the collection, an episode made exclusively based on splash pages, some of them double. Larroca displays all kinds of overlays and games with the shadows, leaving a terrifying image of the Nido race, which arrives just before taking over the drawing of the new Alien collection, after Disney acquired the rights to the franchise after the purchase of the Fox.

The two volumes that have covered this series dedicated to Doctor Doom, leave us a good taste in the mouth. We have seen Death in multiple facets, but above all it places him as one of the best positioned villains in his role, noting that playing with Victor Von Muerte is as dangerous as doing it with a sharp-clawed tiger. He does not forget, he does not forgive, he is spiteful and he will return the damage suffered multiplied by a thousand. The good thing is that we enjoy the journey and also the result.

Doctor Doom 2: Bedford Falls

URL: Panini comics

Author : Christopher Cantwell, Salvador Larroca

Edition: Doctor Doom 6-10

ISBN: 9788413346144

Number of pages : 112

Description : The conclusion of the series! Death wants to safeguard his reign over Latveria … forever! But before he returns to his homeland to wage war against those who usurped his throne, he must embark on a covert mission to find a secret and powerful device, with an unlikely ally, Kang the Conqueror.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

